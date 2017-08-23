After President Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix last night, former director of National Intelligence James Clapper questioned Trump’s “fitness for the office” and his access to the nuclear codes:

DON LEMON: Is he a threat to national security, the president? JAMES CLAPPER: Well, he could be…I worry about him with the nuclear codes — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) August 23, 2017

"I worry about access to nuclear codes" – James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence — David P Gelles (@gelles) August 23, 2017

Former Director of National Intelligence Clapper: "I do question his fitness for the office." @CNN — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) August 23, 2017

Former DNI Director Clapper says he's scared & worried about President's fitness to serve, access to nuclear codes, after tonight's speech — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 23, 2017

Watch the whole thing here: