After President Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix last night, former director of National Intelligence James Clapper questioned Trump’s “fitness for the office” and his access to the nuclear codes:
DON LEMON: Is he a threat to national security, the president?
JAMES CLAPPER: Well, he could be…I worry about him with the nuclear codes
"I worry about access to nuclear codes" – James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence
Former Director of National Intelligence Clapper: "I do question his fitness for the office." @CNN
Former DNI Director Clapper says he's scared & worried about President's fitness to serve, access to nuclear codes, after tonight's speech
Watch the whole thing here:
James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, says he questions President Trump's fitness for office https://t.co/IRRXg7paZM
