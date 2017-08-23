Sen. Bernie Sanders, who of course lost to Hillary Clinton in the primaries last year, told himself to “get the hell out of politics”:
If you cannot win an election based on your ideas, then get the hell out of politics.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 23, 2017
Wait … does he know he lost?
Oh God, he doesn't know yet… https://t.co/omyB1AIopF
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 23, 2017
Or maybe he’s talking about Hillary?
Leave Hillary alone, Bernie! https://t.co/rByYY79wb6
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) August 23, 2017
Either way, time to call it a career, Bernie:
The lack of self-awareness is strong with this one. https://t.co/49mZ2jYNyc
— MichaelMarshallSmith (@ememess) August 23, 2017
You lost to a woman with a 39% favorability rating https://t.co/iWPsO6grkk
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) August 23, 2017
This is … odd for a guy who lost his last campaign? https://t.co/Ze6WrBjobx
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 23, 2017
idc about the primaries but good lord, what a self-own https://t.co/hGHJcXu30O
— Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) August 23, 2017
One for the record books.
***