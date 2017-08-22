Jury selection begins today in the federal corruption trial against Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) but the press has not been allowed into the courtroom. At least, not yet:

Menendez’s trials is set to start in about two weeks:

Attorneys were set to question potential jurors Tuesday. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates could be seated by the end of the week.

The Democrat was charged in 2015 with accepting gifts and campaign donations from a Florida eye doctor in exchange for using his position in Congress to lobby for the man’s business interests.

The doctor, Salomon Melgen, is a co-defendant in the case.

