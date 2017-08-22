Jury selection begins today in the federal corruption trial against Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) but the press has not been allowed into the courtroom. At least, not yet:
So far press isn't in courtroom for Menendez jury selection. Official says it's filled with potential jurors, not sure if there's room
— Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) August 22, 2017
This is not good:
Not cool. Jury selection is part of trial, which Constitution says must be open to public. https://t.co/BLCTxDJPJx
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 22, 2017
Unreal. Major public servant is up on trial, and no press??? https://t.co/tgh1JdzDYB
— Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) August 22, 2017
Let them in. https://t.co/4AM9vdSBH7
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 22, 2017
Menendez’s trials is set to start in about two weeks:
Democratic Senator Bob Menendez criminal update:
Jury selection TODAY in Newark.
Trial starts in 15 days.
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 22, 2017
More from the AP:
Attorneys were set to question potential jurors Tuesday. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates could be seated by the end of the week.
The Democrat was charged in 2015 with accepting gifts and campaign donations from a Florida eye doctor in exchange for using his position in Congress to lobby for the man’s business interests.
The doctor, Salomon Melgen, is a co-defendant in the case.
***