Jury selection begins today in the federal corruption trial against Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) but the press has not been allowed into the courtroom. At least, not yet:

So far press isn't in courtroom for Menendez jury selection. Official says it's filled with potential jurors, not sure if there's room — Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) August 22, 2017

Not cool. Jury selection is part of trial, which Constitution says must be open to public. https://t.co/BLCTxDJPJx — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 22, 2017

Unreal. Major public servant is up on trial, and no press??? https://t.co/tgh1JdzDYB — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) August 22, 2017

Menendez’s trials is set to start in about two weeks:

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez criminal update:

Jury selection TODAY in Newark.

Trial starts in 15 days. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 22, 2017

Attorneys were set to question potential jurors Tuesday. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates could be seated by the end of the week. The Democrat was charged in 2015 with accepting gifts and campaign donations from a Florida eye doctor in exchange for using his position in Congress to lobby for the man’s business interests. The doctor, Salomon Melgen, is a co-defendant in the case.

