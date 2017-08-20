A group of white women, some of whom were wearing Trump gear, triggered the Howard University community over the weekend when they dared attempt to eat lunch in the school’s cafeteria, according to posts on Twitter:

Pictures of the women inside of the dining hall were shared on Twitter by Howard University students who “don’t stand with trump”:

Right here in Annex white people gettin real bold we don't stand w trump pic.twitter.com/zoit7UpC2h — Brit (@britnianise) August 19, 2017

Jamilah Lemieux thought campus police should be involved:

Howard is a private institution and I've seen folks removed for campus for less. What did campus police do? This is unacceptable. https://t.co/eeiHuQbmyw — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) August 20, 2017

Wow. Even the Twitter account for the school’s dining services weighed in on the need for students to have “safe & comfortable” dining spaces:

We will take any action necessary to ensure that HU students feel safe& comfortable in our dining spaces. This group is no longer on campus. — HUDining (@HUdining) August 19, 2017

The university responded as well, in 10 tweets:

A Thread:

Today, there were visitors on our campus who were wearing paraphernalia that showcased their political support. 1/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

This occurrence and the responses on social media that followed emphasize the need for and importance of human interaction. 2/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

The recent events in Charlottesville are the latest examples of the deep divisions that exist in our country. 3/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Though this is an institution where freedom of thought, choice, and expression are ever-present, we will never compromise our values 4/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

or allow others to convince us to do so. 5/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

We will remain committed to truth and service and boldly affirm who we are and what we stand for. 6/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Our campus is a space for educational engagement to occur between both those who do and do not share our values. 7/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Thankfully, when visitors set foot on our campus they are met with some of the brightest and best students in our nation. 8/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Howard students are not simply academically advanced, political activists, leaders, and mentors—9/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Howard students represent all that is right about America. 10/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

If not letting people get a meal because you don’t agree with their shirt is “all that is right about America,” then we have problems.

