A group of white women, some of whom were wearing Trump gear, triggered the Howard University community over the weekend when they dared attempt to eat lunch in the school’s cafeteria, according to posts on Twitter:

Pictures of the women inside of the dining hall were shared on Twitter by Howard University students who “don’t stand with trump”:

Jamilah Lemieux thought campus police should be involved:

Wow. Even the Twitter account for the school’s dining services weighed in on the need for students to have “safe & comfortable” dining spaces:

The university responded as well, in 10 tweets:

If not letting people get a meal because you don’t agree with their shirt is “all that is right about America,” then we have problems.

***

Tags: Howard University