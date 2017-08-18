Joshua Green, author of the bestselling “Devil’s Bargain,” scored a direct quote from Steve Bannon on what he has planned next and it’s not a war against Donald Trump:

Just got off the phone w/ Bannon: "If there’s any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I’m leaving the White House and going to war" 1/2 — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) August 18, 2017

"…for Trump against his opponents — on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America.” 2/2 — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) August 18, 2017

Get the popcorn.

Update: Maybe this conversation with Green was to explain Breitbart editor Joel Pollak’s “#WAR” tweet?

Don't think Bannon is very happy with @joelpollak's #WAR tweet. WH ally who's talked to Bannon has been phoning reporters to offer pushback — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) August 18, 2017

