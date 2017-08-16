One of the outstanding issues in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville this weekend is the conduct of the Virginia State Police and how the two sides were able to confront each other, leading to the death of Heather Heyer.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, in response to questions about the state’s response, said on Monday that the State Police actually picked up weapons that they [alt-right/white nationalist/neo-Nazi/white supremacist] had stashed around the city:,

McAuliffe's report of caches of weapon in town — just need much more detail, how big, who organized/housed, and what did they envision? pic.twitter.com/EhEmQrKprH — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 15, 2017

Listen here:

But the State Police are denying this ever happened:

I just got comment back from Virginia State Police. They say, contra McAuliffe, no caches of weapons were recovered. https://t.co/rCNtEBlPsn — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) August 16, 2017

Wow. That’s basically calling the governor a liar. Earlier the State Police also denied another McAuliffe whopper that they were “outgunned” by the marchers:

BTW, VA State Police say McAuliffe was wrong about both "weapons caches" and about cops being out-armed by Cville marchers. https://t.co/CvqvIYpgqv — Dara Lind (@DLind) August 16, 2017

VA State Police tell @StephenGutowski they were not 'outgunned' last weekend, despite McAuliffe claim. https://t.co/78xQ1XVkA3 pic.twitter.com/yWhOffQCod — Matthew Continetti (@continetti) August 15, 2017

And the ACLU of Virginia reported that cops on the scene were told to not intervene until ordered to do so:

Clash between protesters and counter protesters. Police says "We'll not intervene until given command to do so." #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/UkRDlNn2mv — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017

Time for some answers, governor:

A largely ignored question: Where were the police during the #Charlottesviille mayhem? https://t.co/H3ormDZxG9 via @CityJournal — Mary Kissel (@marykissel) August 16, 2017

