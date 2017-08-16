One of the outstanding issues in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville this weekend is the conduct of the Virginia State Police and how the two sides were able to confront each other, leading to the death of Heather Heyer.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, in response to questions about the state’s response, said on Monday that the State Police actually picked up weapons that they [alt-right/white nationalist/neo-Nazi/white supremacist] had stashed around the city:,

Listen here:

But the State Police are denying this ever happened:

Wow. That’s basically calling the governor a liar. Earlier the State Police also denied another McAuliffe whopper that they were “outgunned” by the marchers:

And the ACLU of Virginia reported that cops on the scene were told to not intervene until ordered to do so:

Time for some answers, governor:

