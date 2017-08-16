Funeral services for Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer are taking place today in Charlottesville, VA:

And Antifa is there a well, with pink baseball bats and shields:

Reporters “swarmed” the morons which is exactly what they wanted to happen:

According to The Hill reporter Taylor Lorenz, they’re at the funeral for protection:

Here’s video from the scene which shows there’s nothing going on that would call for an armed response by Antifa activists:

Services start at 11:00:

Tags: antifaHeather Heyer