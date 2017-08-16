Funeral services for Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer are taking place today in Charlottesville, VA:

Outside the entrance to Heather Heyer's funeral a woman playing America the Beautiful #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/Mw8mrr2f6m — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 16, 2017

And Antifa is there a well, with pink baseball bats and shields:

Photo by @evanvucci. A group mobilized in case white supremacists showed up to a C-ville memorial for Heather Heyer. https://t.co/0XXMlxqbSU pic.twitter.com/M5khKT5dsp — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) August 16, 2017

Anti-fascist activists have just shown up outside the theater with baseball bats and purple shields #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/8vBlErwkng — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 16, 2017

Reporters “swarmed” the morons which is exactly what they wanted to happen:

Group now swarmed by reporters. Honestly dumb to roll up w/ bats to a memorial service & expect that that's not what the media will focus on — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 16, 2017

According to The Hill reporter Taylor Lorenz, they’re at the funeral for protection:

Anti-fascists say that they're armed because the "police won't protect the people" — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 16, 2017

Here’s video from the scene which shows there’s nothing going on that would call for an armed response by Antifa activists:

Lots of people in line for Heather Heyer Memorial in #Charolettesville @WCPO pic.twitter.com/nPHVRyZTK9 — Hillary Lake, WCPO (@hillarylake) August 16, 2017

Services start at 11:00: