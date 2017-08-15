Over the weekend in Charlottesville, VA, a photo went viral of a protester giving a Hitler salute while wearing a hat from the 82nd Airborne, which of course fought actual Nazis during WWII:

Would *LOVE* to know the name of Mr. 82nd Airborne Division here rendering Hitler's Nazi salute. The 82nd jumped into Normandy on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/oObJNgXzEI — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 13, 2017

Here’s how official Twitter account of the unit responded:

Our WWII Airborne forefathers jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who we are. We know our legacy. — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

Anyone can purchase that hat. Valor is earned. pic.twitter.com/qk6rQHBwui — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

Andy – Respectfully, anyone who thinks this man represents our culture and values has never worn the maroon beret…and never will — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

U really think that guy is an active member of the 82nd just because he has that hat? My mom has that same hat. She's 78 & has never served — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

Perfect.

And here’s how some folks whose grandfathers served in the 82nd in WWII responded:

My #Jewish grandfather fought with the 82nd Airborne in WW2: Never wear this hat again you #racist assholes. https://t.co/RjqEK1XPvF — Stephen Robert Morse (@morsels) August 14, 2017

And jumped into Holland during Market Garden. If this is an accurate photo then I'm appalled (and not for the first time). https://t.co/PVBPW2lYvT — Elton Hobson (@Hobbie_Hobson) August 14, 2017

My grandfather was a member of the 82nd and he died as a result of his wounds in WW2. This asshole doesn't deserve to wear the hat. https://t.co/f7LXILeFzw — Hillary Kelly (@HillaryKelly) August 14, 2017

my great-uncle was with em. Got stuck in a tree and to cut his chute strings to get down https://t.co/HWIZ0AIIsN — J.R. Lind (@jrlind) August 15, 2017

***