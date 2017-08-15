Over the weekend in Charlottesville, VA, a photo went viral of a protester giving a Hitler salute while wearing a hat from the 82nd Airborne, which of course fought actual Nazis during WWII:

Here’s how official Twitter account of the unit responded:

Perfect.

And here’s how some folks whose grandfathers served in the 82nd in WWII responded:

