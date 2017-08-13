Jason Kessler, the organizer of yesterday’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA that ended in tragedy, was chased away from a press conference on Sunday afternoon by protesters. The police eventually stepped in to rescue him, but not until he was tackled to the ground by a small woman (0:53 second mark):

Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler was chased away by protesters during a press conference in Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/5HOnoc0yal — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 13, 2017

Update. Here’s a photo of the takedown:

Reuters contract photog Justin Ide picture of the day as #UniteTheRight organizer Jason Kessler is tackled into bush pic.twitter.com/YVo2PIFZKV — Jim Bourg (@jimbourg) August 13, 2017

Here’s the circus from a few more angles:

MORE: While attempting to hold a press conference, #UniteTheRight organizer, Jason Kessler gets swarmed and punched in the face. pic.twitter.com/NRB34H0mzq — NBC29 (@NBC29) August 13, 2017

Crowd screams "shame" at Jason Kessler as he arrives. And chanting "murderer" pic.twitter.com/wCr5KdFePM — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) August 13, 2017

#BREAKING: #UniteTheRight organizer Jason Kessler escorted by VSP into #Cville PD after being shouted down & swarmed by crowd at presser pic.twitter.com/HfBkRPIGz8 — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) August 13, 2017

Kessler had earlier blamed the violence on police not doing a good enough job at keeping the neo-Nazi and Antifa protesters separated:

BREAKING: Statement from Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler. Will hold news conference at 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/7xE3w2vk3w — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) August 13, 2017

And it’s not just Kessler claiming that. From BuzzFeed:

As Violence Raged In Charlottesville, People Wondered: Where Were The Cops? https://t.co/maMG5i6wRu via @albertsamaha — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) August 12, 2017

Great. Now both sides are blaming the cops? That’s not the unity we need.

***