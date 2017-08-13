Jason Kessler, the organizer of yesterday’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA that ended in tragedy, was chased away from a press conference on Sunday afternoon by protesters. The police eventually stepped in to rescue him, but not until he was tackled to the ground by a small woman (0:53 second mark):

Update. Here’s a photo of the takedown:

Here’s the circus from a few more angles:

Kessler had earlier blamed the violence on police not doing a good enough job at keeping the neo-Nazi and Antifa protesters separated:

And it’s not just Kessler claiming that. From BuzzFeed:

Great. Now both sides are blaming the cops? That’s not the unity we need.

***

