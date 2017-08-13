Seattle police are out in force as dueling marches are underway.

On one side is the pro-Trump “Patriot Prayer” rally:

A child plays near #Seattle police before a pro-Trump “Prayer Rally” at Westlake Park. Story: https://t.co/653Dc6SjkZ pic.twitter.com/VHC436nAv6 — Ken Lambert (@SeaTimesFotoKen) August 13, 2017

For the record, the pro-Trump group aren’t white supremacists:

These Patriot Prayer protests are not organized by white supremacists, but tend to attract people accused of being white supremacists. — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

And on the other side is a counter protest that’s brought together socialists, communists, Antifa, anti-Trump and anti-Nazi groups marching in solidari

Hard to tell how big this anti-alt right protest is but it's stretching for blocks as they make their way down Lenora #Seattle pic.twitter.com/EM9yd2i7OV — Nathalie Graham (@gramsofgnats) August 13, 2017

Throngs stretching back from where we came.

Solidarity Against Hate March to Westlake.#Seattle #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/G5QOra8jtX — Andrew Murphy (@amurphous) August 13, 2017

Speakers now, getting ready to step off for "Solidarity Against Hate" march to Westlake Park to meet Patriot Prayer group #Seattle pic.twitter.com/kfkWzkfXlg — Bettina Hansen (@bettinahansen) August 13, 2017

Shaun King said that today’s protest is Seattle will be just like what happened in Charlottesville:

So I'm rolling into the Emerald City to cover a protest that Shaun King says is gonna be the next #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/0hcKQgBcxl — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

Cops are out in force and it looks like they will not let the two marches meet:

Ok, police bringing in the armor at Westlake. Follow along at this thread for my coverage of Seattle's alt-right protest & counterprotest pic.twitter.com/Rz5hocXHSH — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

Happening Now: Tensions mounting in Seattle in wake of #Charlottesville rally violence. pic.twitter.com/rY5NSM3DnG — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 13, 2017

Here's the video as I rode by in Uber. Cops gathering already. #Seattle #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/DlwqSprzRt — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

Another sign from the counterprotest. 200+ people in Denny park, could be more. #Seattle pic.twitter.com/irNtWdWpru — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

There's a noticeable socialist presence here. Seeing both DSA and Socialist Alternative gear. — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

The pro-Soviets want to fight with the neo-Nazis. History repeating itself?

Cops used pepper-spray on these protesters to keep them from getting to the pro-Trump folks:

Cops pepperspraying! Loud booms, explosion at the Seattle #charlottesville solidarity march pic.twitter.com/i79i1ehqxh — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

Protesters cut down an alley. Cops cut em off and pepper sprayed them pic.twitter.com/FF3cgqahqA — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

The armor is pulling up pic.twitter.com/Ry68SlBDvU — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

Burning a us flag. Sign says "go back to Europe." pic.twitter.com/nLLkXjp3uM — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

Here we go again.

***