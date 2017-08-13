Seattle police are out in force as dueling marches are underway.

On one side is the pro-Trump “Patriot Prayer” rally:

For the record, the pro-Trump group aren’t white supremacists:

And on the other side is a counter protest that’s brought together socialists, communists, Antifa, anti-Trump and anti-Nazi groups marching in solidari

Trending

Shaun King said that today’s protest is Seattle will be just like what happened in Charlottesville:

Cops are out in force and it looks like they will not let the two marches meet:

The pro-Soviets want to fight with the neo-Nazis. History repeating itself?

Cops used pepper-spray on these protesters to keep them from getting to the pro-Trump folks:

Here we go again.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #Charlottesvilleantifaneo-naziSeattle