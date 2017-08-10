So, it turns out this suspected attack on U.S. diplomats in Cuba with some sort of sonic device that caused permanent hearing loss in some of our people happened in 2016 when then President Barack Obama and adviser Ben Rhodes was busy touting the success of America’s engagement with Cuba:

This happened DURING the Obama WH engagement of Cuba // before Rhodes' Jan 2017 visit to the country https://t.co/JOtxXSgTda https://t.co/uoCB8Sb626 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 10, 2017

U.S. Diplomats in Cuba Attacked With Sonic Weapon That Caused Hearing Loss – TIME https://t.co/ME7ck0DHlE — Daniela Ganoza (@danielaganoza) August 10, 2017

Here’s what we know about the attack from TIME magazine:

In the fall of 2016, a series of U.S. diplomats began suffering unexplained losses of hearing, according to officials with knowledge of the investigation into the case. Several of the diplomats were recent arrivals at the embassy, which reopened in 2015 as part of former President Barack Obama’s reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Cuba. Some of the diplomats’ symptoms were so severe that they were forced to cancel their tours early and return to the United States, officials said. After months of investigation, U.S. officials concluded that the diplomats had been exposed to an advanced device that operated outside the range of audible sound and had been deployed either inside or outside their residences. It was not immediately clear if the device was a weapon used in a deliberate attack, or had some other purpose.

Rhodes had traveled to Cuba just before Trump’s inauguration:

On Monday, January 16, Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes will travel to Cuba for official meetings, cultural engagements, and to witness the signing of a U.S.-Cuba Law Enforcement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The arrangement will establish a framework for strengthening our partnership on counternarcotics, counterterrorism, legal cooperation, and money laundering, including technical exchanges that contribute to a strong U.S.-Cuba law enforcement relationship. Mr. Rhodes’ trip to Cuba follows last week’s announcement that the Department of Homeland Security has ended the so-called “wet-foot/dry foot” policy as well as the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program – another step forward to normalize relations with Cuba and to bring greater consistency to our immigration policy.

And Obama did nothing about it:

Attacking our diplomats without any reprisal another example of the fecklessness of Obama era foreign policy https://t.co/Qfl12fLzxI — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 10, 2017

Well, we didn’t get anything out of it except for injured Americans:

Say thanks to @brhodes, the "Cuba negotiator" who gave millions to the Castro regime without getting anything in return to secure freedom. https://t.co/iWeBWsPBq4 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 1, 2017

The Trump administration, however, did kick two Cuban diplomats out of the country in response:

More: "On May 23, the Department of State took further action and asked two officials accredited to the Embassy of Cuba to depart" the U.S. https://t.co/0pQ08UIZ7D — Steve Dorsey (@steve_dorsey) August 9, 2017

Reminder: Rhodes was criticizing Trump for reversing some of Obama’s pro-Cuba policies earlier this summer without telling us about the potential attack on our diplomats:

It's tragic that some people in Fla are so determined to cling to a failed hardline on Cuba that they're hitching themselves to Donald Trump — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 16, 2017

Trump doesn't care about the human rights of the Cuban people and his policies will do nothing to help them. https://t.co/bXGnnZGJeh — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 16, 2017

And did Sen. Amy Klobuchar know about this when she allowed Rhodes to use her office for this anti-Trump press conference?

Ben Rhodes held a press conference in Amy Klobuchar's office to decry Trump's Cuba changes https://t.co/KOf0cgEbgw by @IsaacDovere — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) June 16, 2017

***

