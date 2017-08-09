Bishop Talbert Swan, pastor at the Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ and president of the NAACP chapter in Springfield, MA used an inspirational quote from Martin Luther King Jr. to express his displeasure at a tweet from President Trump this morning:

And then he went *there* with a comment about the size of Trump’s penis, like any man of God would do:

Trending

As for Trump supporters, Talbert came up with a new nickname for them: “Trumpanzees.”

His congregation must be so proud.

***

