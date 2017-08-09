Bishop Talbert Swan, pastor at the Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ and president of the NAACP chapter in Springfield, MA used an inspirational quote from Martin Luther King Jr. to express his displeasure at a tweet from President Trump this morning:

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity MLK Trump embodies BOTH ignorance & stupidity — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 9, 2017

And then he went *there* with a comment about the size of Trump’s penis, like any man of God would do:

I have a daughter in the Navy, don't put her life at risk because you want to have a penis measuring contest with KJU! Yours is smaller! — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 9, 2017

So two narcissistic ego maniacal bullies are going to put the entire world at risk so you can see whose phalanx is bigger? RESIGN! — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 9, 2017

As for Trump supporters, Talbert came up with a new nickname for them: “Trumpanzees.”

Maybe the Trumpanzees believe you've updated the nuclear program in 6 months, but people with at least a GED are smart enough to know better — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 9, 2017

His congregation must be so proud.

