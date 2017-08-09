President Donald Trump claimed this morning on Twitter that his “first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal,” adding the it “is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before….”:

Reporters, however, quickly took issue with the claim:

And they pointed out that his first order was actually on Obamacare which was not modernized. At all:

But here’s a reminder that despite the rhetoric, we still have a long way to go on achieving the modernization we desire:

