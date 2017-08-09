Flashback 1.

While on a visit to the DMZ in 1994, President Bill Clinton told North Korea that it would be “pointless” to develop nuclear weapons because if they ever used nukes, “it would be the end of their country.” Maybe this isn’t a fiery as President Trump’s fire and fury line, but it’s still a threat of total annihilation of the North Korean regime:

1994:Clinton says "if NK ever used nuclear weapons it would be the end of their country." @POTUS essentially says the same & MSM freaks out! pic.twitter.com/JBVviLg4m8 — Corryn 🇺🇸 (@Corrynmb) August 8, 2017

Flashback 2.

Here’s Donald Trump in 1999 on North Korea and how he’d deal with the nuclear threat:

In a 1999 interview on @MeetThePress​, Donald Trump described how he would handle North Korea if he was elected president. pic.twitter.com/chARew2ddY — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 9, 2017

***