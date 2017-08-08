We all know how President Donald Trump thinks about polls, polling companies and election prognosticators, but here’s one analysis he should be reading. According to FiveThirtyEight, Dems are pretty much screwed even if they perform well in the 2018 election:

Here’s the money paragraph that says even if Dems do well, they could lose 5 Senate seats:

Like we said, Dems are screwed:

Trending

Thanks, Obama?

And the Dem response will be more shouty marches, but that won’t work:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2018DemsNancy Pelosi