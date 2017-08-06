In media news this weekend, former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany has a new gig as the face of Trump TV:

Libs, of course, are comparing Trump TV to “state-owned” propaganda:

Trending

Yes, Hitler did have his “own form of media propaganda,” but we think the blame might lie with someone just a little bit younger…

Here’s Steve Thomma, Executive Director of the White House Correspondents’ Association, on where we’ve seen Trump TV before:

Former White House reporter Julie Mason agrees:

Bingo. Keep in mind, this fake news broadcast was narrated by the press secretary and hosted on the official White House YouTube page, not the campaign account as is the case for Trump:

And on official White House social media accounts:

And there were almost 400 episodes!

But for West Wing Week, hey, that was OK to share with your followers:

Now there are new rules?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDonald Trump