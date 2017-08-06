In media news this weekend, former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany has a new gig as the face of Trump TV:

Join @kayleighmcenany​ as she provides you the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York! #MAGA #TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/CTi7l6j5Ub — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2017

Libs, of course, are comparing Trump TV to “state-owned” propaganda:

Last 11/3 we posited "Trump TV" wasn't his "fallback." It was a prototype for State Propaganda. It has now launched pic.twitter.com/AWuaI2yJfZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 6, 2017

"Wow. Feels eerily like so many state-owned channels I've watched in other countries," @McFaul https://t.co/IA9hSiHTZ7 — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) August 6, 2017

REMINDER: Hitler had his own form of media propaganda. Trump TV is no different from that. pic.twitter.com/MDihwqwKiM — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 7, 2017

Yes, Hitler did have his “own form of media propaganda,” but we think the blame might lie with someone just a little bit younger…

Here’s Steve Thomma, Executive Director of the White House Correspondents’ Association, on where we’ve seen Trump TV before:

Trend started with Obama team's weekly video recap of what it saw as the "news," called White House Week. https://t.co/fKzJG2ptBO — Steve Thomma (@stevethomma) August 7, 2017

Former White House reporter Julie Mason agrees:

State Run Media! In fairness, Obama's West Wing Week was about the same. — Julie Mason (@juliemason) July 11, 2017

Bingo. Keep in mind, this fake news broadcast was narrated by the press secretary and hosted on the official White House YouTube page, not the campaign account as is the case for Trump:

And on official White House social media accounts:

West Wing Week: 05/13/16, or "Stylin', Huh?" – This week, the President celebrated the 2016 graduating class of… https://t.co/NCpA18bTYc — The WH Blog (NARA) (@blog44) May 13, 2016

And there were almost 400 episodes!

After 388 episodes of West Wing Week, see what’s happening around the White House with @POTUS for the last time. https://t.co/B7jld2dfDh — White House Archived (@ObamaWhiteHouse) January 20, 2017

But for West Wing Week, hey, that was OK to share with your followers:

the best part of each west wing week is always the @PressSec narration https://t.co/RhmG3wD7pw — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 15, 2016

Now there are new rules?

***