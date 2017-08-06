While enjoying his 17-day vacation at his golf club in New Jersey, President Donald Trump surprised a bride and groom who had just gotten married. Check it out:

This group ran into President Trump himself at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey

(📹: wigstagramsr/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/1T7KUR1l05 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 6, 2017

Now compare that to President Barack Obama in 2014 where a wedding between two members of the Army had to be moved for security reasons. The wedding was originally planned for the 16th hole on the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, but Obama was playing golf that day:

Hawaii army wedding moved because of Obama wanted to play golf http://t.co/ryj4WrWQnM pic.twitter.com/0hNAllk43R — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 29, 2014

Obama later apologized for the disruption:

RT @CBSNews: Pres. Obama apologizes by phone for golf game forcing wedding relocation http://t.co/7p9OB7SNIB pic.twitter.com/JEE2azmEt7 — CBS 2 Iowa (@cbs2iowa) December 30, 2014

