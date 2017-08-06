While enjoying his 17-day vacation at his golf club in New Jersey, President Donald Trump surprised a bride and groom who had just gotten married. Check it out:

Now compare that to President Barack Obama in 2014 where a wedding between two members of the Army had to be moved for security reasons. The wedding was originally planned for the 16th hole on the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, but Obama was playing golf that day:

Obama later apologized for the disruption:

