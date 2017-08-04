There’s a weird thing going on right now on liberal twitter where Bernie Sanders supporters are being criticized for doubting that Sen. Kamala Harris in California will be the savior of the Democratic party. Some examples:

Bingo. You're treating this as a primary. Gave away the game. You view Kamala as opponent to Bernie. But. There. Is. No. Primary. 1 — Neera Tanden🖖🏼 (@neeratanden) August 3, 2017

You'd think the dudebros who want to target candidates not named Bernie would go after billionaire Zuckerberg. But no, they're after Kamala. — Al Giordano (@AlGiordano) August 4, 2017

Every Bernie supporter I knew was like, "We want a woman-just not THAT woman!" Now they're doing the same thing to Kamala Harris. — Erica C. Barnett (@ericacbarnett) August 4, 2017

Apparently it has something to do with Harris taking big money from donors.

Anyway, Howard Dean saw this tweet from Joy Reid and immediately assumed it was the “right wing GOP” who was afraid of Harris:

That means right wing GOP is most afraid of her. They must have done polling about a ticket led by her laying waste to the GOP https://t.co/JMETsednZ6 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) August 4, 2017

From @ZerlinaMaxwell – Kamala Harris is one of the most progressive (and attacked) leaders in America – @Shareblue https://t.co/SZuL39uTdK — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 4, 2017

It’s clear he never clicked on the link. The article literally says “a movement that’s already begun from on the progressive left to discredit” Harris:

The junior senator from California, Kamala Harris — who has already made her mark on the Senate in a few short months — is now in the spotlight facing unprecedented scrutiny. Alongside that is a movement that’s already begun on the progressive left to discredit Harris, brand her as a tool of mass incarceration for her time as a prosecutor, and to caricature her as a supporter of prison slave labor.

Great job, gov. You aimed for the GOP and punched the Bernie bots in the mouth.

