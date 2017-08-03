Police in Quincy, MA are asking the public for help in identifying a group of teens seen on a video posted to social media assaulting another group of teens while on a pier near Marina Bay:

Police turn to public to help ID teens behind vicious attack in Quincy https://t.co/sy5S3SeY7e — Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 2, 2017

From Boston 25:

That’s why authorities are hoping that members of the public who have seen the video will step up and identify whoever is in the video. Police are also asking the public to call them if they can identify anyone in the video and not post their names on social media.

Here’s the video where you can see the one group of teens attack the second group of teens with punches and kicks as they attempted to flee:

Please RT & help identify these scumbags who viciously beat kids in Quincy, MA. pic.twitter.com/aj0ImTH7cF — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) August 2, 2017

Disgusting.

