Ahh, you mad, boo?

I would argue this is a very serious moment. President making personal threats to us and our constituents if we don't pass his bill. https://t.co/49yAOU2bnU — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 29, 2017

The “threat” he’s referring to is this tweet from President Donald Trump saying he will take away “very soon” Congress’ subsidy that allows members and their staff to buy Obamacare on the cheap:

If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

The Washington Post reported that the current taxpayer subsidy covers 72% of these premiums:

The Affordable Care Act required members of Congress, along with their staff, to buy health-care insurance through the online markets created under the law, the signature legislative achievement of the Obama presidency. But the lawmakers and their staff members generally make too much to qualify for subsidies under the law meant for low-income Americans. So President Barack Obama decided to let individual congressional offices be counted as small businesses, thereby allowing members and their staff to qualify for the subsidies. On Saturday, Trump threatened to undo that Obama administration decision, effectively yanking away the federal government’s contribution to the insurance plans of members of Congress and their staff. Currently, their employer (i.e., taxpayers) pays 72 percent of their premiums.

So, senator, this is a really valid question:

If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Maybe Sen. Murphy is mad because he was told if he liked his taxpayer subsidized plan he could keep his taxpayer subsidized plan? You know, like what millions of Americans were promised when they were forced to use Obamacare:

Yes, Trump wants to treat Congressmen like the rest of us. Horrors. https://t.co/wcLekhnhlL — Roger Kimball (@rogerkimball) July 31, 2017

Not quite, big lips. He's just saying you're not getting a free ride anymore, you weeping tool. Just like us.https://t.co/00sPfzAdJy — Scarborough's Hair™ (@EF517_V2) July 31, 2017

Here's the problem, Chris.

You "attested" to Congress & staff being < 50 employees.

You lied to not suffer like your constituents. https://t.co/NuZK2N1fSf — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 30, 2017

I would argue you're a drama queen whining in public that you're about to lose preferential treatment. Can you hear yourself? 😭 #ACA https://t.co/ZGLaj65jgz — William Paxton (@Truthseer1961) July 31, 2017

Yes, the “drama queen” does think this is the case:

Living under Obamacare like the rest of us is now a "threat". https://t.co/89gluW3j3U — spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) July 30, 2017

Welcome to the party, pal. And pay up.

***