The New York Post’s Page Six is reporting that Anthony Scaramucci and his wife, Deidre Ball, are getting a divorce because of his “naked political ambition,” according to multiple sources.

Scaramucci seemed to acknowledge the news in a tweet, asking people to “leave civilians out of this”:

Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

Good luck with that.

Liberal reporters and other members of the blue-checkmark brigade are already reacting to this sad news with the class and dignity you’d expect, which is none. Check it out:

Jack Moore, GQ:

Mooch is going to have to start trying to suck his own cock. https://t.co/XjrPyP3Onm — Jack Moore (@JackPMoore) July 28, 2017

Lindsey Adler, Deadspin:

Looks like someone’s gonna have to learn how to suck their own cock https://t.co/52rIfzKbwb — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 28, 2017

Alex Remnick:

Looks like the Mooch spoke too soon about trying to suck his own cock. https://t.co/04tjrrRhMT — Alex Remnick (@AlexRemnick) July 28, 2017

Dawn Kopecki, San Antonio Express-News:

The Mooch is loose! Anthony Scaramucci's wife files for divorce https://t.co/Mbt1a8d43k via @pagesix — Dawn Kopecki (@Dawn_Kopecki) July 28, 2017

Clara Jeffery, Mother Jones:

"You have married an Icarus

He has flown too close to the sun"

You and your words, obsessed with your legacy…

Burn

Burn https://t.co/xAljjMztkx — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 28, 2017

Elizabeth Sile, Real Simple:

James Pindell, Boston Globe:

He might fire everyone. But she just fired him. > Anthony Scaramucci's wife files for divorce https://t.co/pLpAYIXmVq via @pagesix — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) July 28, 2017

Scott Nevins, Bravo TV:

Good for her! Her reasoning for the divorce speaks volumes about his true character. https://t.co/F8L5sW2o9x — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) July 28, 2017

Amanda Guinzburg, New Yorker:

OMG SO JEALOUS SHE GETS TO DIVORCE HIM.https://t.co/srhXr1XuL0 — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) July 28, 2017

Kristin McNamara, Page Six:

Scaramucci chose gross orange Trump over his hot blonde wife lol https://t.co/VGQbfEU0M3 via @pagesixemily — Kristin McNamara (@KristMcNamara) July 28, 2017

James Grebey, Inverse:

Many bad things are happening to good people under President Trump, but also, bad things are happening to bad people https://t.co/Y1neEO0Qyz — James Grebey (@jgrebes) July 28, 2017

Lee Pacchia:

*Melania sobs, chucks diamond-encrusted keyboard against wall* | Anthony Scaramucci's wife files for divorce https://t.co/JjxOSCFCIC #Trump — Lee Pacchia (@leepacchia) July 28, 2017

We’ll end it with this thought from Brianna Wu, who we’ve been critical of in the past. Well said:

It makes me so uncomfortable when families get dragged into the political fray for no reason. It always has.https://t.co/OAH7skKn9n — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 28, 2017

Question: Is there any benefit to the public trust in reporting lurid details of this divorce?

Answer: None whatsoever. It's just voyeurism. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 28, 2017

