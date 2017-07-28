The New York Post’s Page Six is reporting that Anthony Scaramucci and his wife, Deidre Ball, are getting a divorce because of his “naked political ambition,” according to multiple sources.

Scaramucci seemed to acknowledge the news in a tweet, asking people to “leave civilians out of this”:

Good luck with that.

Liberal reporters and other members of the blue-checkmark brigade are already reacting to this sad news with the class and dignity you’d expect, which is none. Check it out:

Jack Moore, GQ:

Lindsey Adler, Deadspin:

Alex Remnick:

Dawn Kopecki, San Antonio Express-News:

Clara Jeffery, Mother Jones:

Elizabeth Sile, Real Simple:

James Pindell, Boston Globe:

Scott Nevins, Bravo TV:

Amanda Guinzburg, New Yorker:

Kristin McNamara, Page Six:

James Grebey, Inverse:

Lee Pacchia:

We’ll end it with this thought from Brianna Wu, who we’ve been critical of in the past. Well said:

***

