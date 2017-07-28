The New York Post’s Page Six is reporting that Anthony Scaramucci and his wife, Deidre Ball, are getting a divorce because of his “naked political ambition,” according to multiple sources.
Scaramucci seemed to acknowledge the news in a tweet, asking people to “leave civilians out of this”:
Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more.
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017
Good luck with that.
Liberal reporters and other members of the blue-checkmark brigade are already reacting to this sad news with the class and dignity you’d expect, which is none. Check it out:
Jack Moore, GQ:
Mooch is going to have to start trying to suck his own cock. https://t.co/XjrPyP3Onm
— Jack Moore (@JackPMoore) July 28, 2017
Lindsey Adler, Deadspin:
Looks like someone’s gonna have to learn how to suck their own cock https://t.co/52rIfzKbwb
— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 28, 2017
Alex Remnick:
Looks like the Mooch spoke too soon about trying to suck his own cock. https://t.co/04tjrrRhMT
— Alex Remnick (@AlexRemnick) July 28, 2017
Dawn Kopecki, San Antonio Express-News:
The Mooch is loose! Anthony Scaramucci's wife files for divorce https://t.co/Mbt1a8d43k via @pagesix
— Dawn Kopecki (@Dawn_Kopecki) July 28, 2017
Clara Jeffery, Mother Jones:
"You have married an Icarus
He has flown too close to the sun"
You and your words, obsessed with your legacy…
Burn
Burn https://t.co/xAljjMztkx
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 28, 2017
Elizabeth Sile, Real Simple:
Yeahhhh girl. https://t.co/oxROOaH6u7
— Elizabeth Sile (@esile1) July 28, 2017
James Pindell, Boston Globe:
He might fire everyone. But she just fired him. > Anthony Scaramucci's wife files for divorce https://t.co/pLpAYIXmVq via @pagesix
— James Pindell (@JamesPindell) July 28, 2017
Scott Nevins, Bravo TV:
Good for her! Her reasoning for the divorce speaks volumes about his true character. https://t.co/F8L5sW2o9x
— Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) July 28, 2017
Amanda Guinzburg, New Yorker:
OMG SO JEALOUS SHE GETS TO DIVORCE HIM.https://t.co/srhXr1XuL0
— Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) July 28, 2017
Kristin McNamara, Page Six:
Scaramucci chose gross orange Trump over his hot blonde wife lol https://t.co/VGQbfEU0M3 via @pagesixemily
— Kristin McNamara (@KristMcNamara) July 28, 2017
James Grebey, Inverse:
Many bad things are happening to good people under President Trump, but also, bad things are happening to bad people https://t.co/Y1neEO0Qyz
— James Grebey (@jgrebes) July 28, 2017
Lee Pacchia:
*Melania sobs, chucks diamond-encrusted keyboard against wall* | Anthony Scaramucci's wife files for divorce https://t.co/JjxOSCFCIC #Trump
— Lee Pacchia (@leepacchia) July 28, 2017
We’ll end it with this thought from Brianna Wu, who we’ve been critical of in the past. Well said:
It makes me so uncomfortable when families get dragged into the political fray for no reason. It always has.https://t.co/OAH7skKn9n
— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 28, 2017
Question: Is there any benefit to the public trust in reporting lurid details of this divorce?
Answer: None whatsoever. It's just voyeurism.
— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 28, 2017
