Breaking news via President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed:

Updates…

He resigned yesterday?

Vice President Pence responds:

Apparently Priebus heard the news on Air Force One while flying back from Long Island:

Kushner/Bannon approve:

And Kelly is reportedly liked by H.R. McMaster and Dina Powell:

So, who takes over at DHS?

