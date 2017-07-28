Breaking news via President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed:

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Updates…

He resigned yesterday?

"I resigned privately yesterday," Reince Priebus tells me. — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) July 28, 2017

New: A source close to now former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus says he resigned privately yesterday — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 28, 2017

Vice President Pence responds:

Well said, Mr. President. Grateful to Reince for his friendship and service to America. He's been a huge part of our success! https://t.co/xHEevgjbo4 — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 28, 2017

Apparently Priebus heard the news on Air Force One while flying back from Long Island:

Priebus is in this van on tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, as Potus has not yet disembarked. Driver pulled van away as press moved toward it pic.twitter.com/mlrV2s3U8P — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) July 28, 2017

Meanwhile, this aide has been holding umbrella outside door of AF1 waiting for Potus for 10 min now. pic.twitter.com/JPDJZynWJF — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) July 28, 2017

Potus addressed pool on tarmac about Priebus and Kelly — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) July 28, 2017

Potus remarks on Priebus be Kelly pic.twitter.com/zwir3vZqgD — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) July 28, 2017

Kushner/Bannon approve:

Kushner and Bannon both really like Kelly, which made the decision easier. Someone who has appeal to the two main blocs in WH… — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 28, 2017

KELLY is seen by Kushner, Bannon and Miller as most reliable Cabinet officer, someone who has been "no drama" since Day 1… — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 28, 2017

And Kelly is reportedly liked by H.R. McMaster and Dina Powell:

Also important to note, sources add, that Kelly is well liked by McMaster/Powell. Seen as stable force on NSC front, too. — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 28, 2017

So, who takes over at DHS?

This is also going to tee up a brutal confirmation fight for Kelly's successor, particularly over Trump admin's immigration policies — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 28, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

***