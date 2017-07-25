The new White House Communications Director just told Hugh Hewitt that “it’s pretty apparent that Trump wants Sessions gone”:

Scaramucci went on to compare the Trump/Sessions relationship to that of President Obama and Eric Holder, but not in a good way:

And we now have confirmation that the president is discussing with staffers if he should fire indpendent counsel Robert Mueller:

As we told you earlier, the president attacked Sessions in a series of early-morning tweets over the DOJ’s failure to investigate any of Hillary Clinton’s “crimes.”

AllahPundit has the summary of where we are right now:

