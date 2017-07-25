The new White House Communications Director just told Hugh Hewitt that “it’s pretty apparent that Trump wants Sessions gone”:

Anthony Scaramucci just told Hugh Hewitt that it's pretty apparent that Trump wants Sessions gone. — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) July 25, 2017

Again, the news isn't that Trump wants Session out, so spare me the various "well, duh" comments. news is comms guy said it. that's new. — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) July 25, 2017

Scaramucci went on to compare the Trump/Sessions relationship to that of President Obama and Eric Holder, but not in a good way:

On now w/ @Scaramucci. WH Comms director compared AG Sessions relationship w/ @realDonaldTrump unfavorably w/ that of Obama/Eric Holder — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 25, 2017

And we now have confirmation that the president is discussing with staffers if he should fire indpendent counsel Robert Mueller:

Scaramucci to @hughhewitt: On Mueller, I've counseled POTUS, "why would you fire him?" — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 25, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci also confirmed to @hughhewitt he's advised Trump not to fire Mueller. — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) July 25, 2017

As we told you earlier, the president attacked Sessions in a series of early-morning tweets over the DOJ’s failure to investigate any of Hillary Clinton’s “crimes.”

‘VERY weak position’: President Trump questions why AG Sessions not investigating Hillary’s ‘crimes’ https://t.co/YdJ9BWqKgC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 25, 2017

AllahPundit has the summary of where we are right now:

WH says it wants Sessions out but Trump won’t fire him and Sessions won’t quit. Has this ever happened before? https://t.co/hRiCFEGDOD — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 25, 2017

