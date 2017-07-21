And the hits just keep on coming today, the latest from the Washington Post with a bombshell report that there are intercepts where Russian officials were reportedly overheard discussing their conversations with then Sen. Jeff Sessions regarding the Trump campaign:

An excerpt:

Hugh Hewitt came out and said that if the allegations are true, Sessions should resign:

Rep. Adam Schiff reportedly “blanched” when told of the report:

And libs smell blood:

Former FBI Director James Comey did hint that there was something out there that forced Sessions to recuse. Could this be it?

Sessions denied the allegations, saying he “never met with or had any conversations with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election”:

So, who’s behind the leak?

Many, many folks think it was the White House in an effort to force Sessions out which would then make it easier for President Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, or somethng like that:

Your thoughts?

