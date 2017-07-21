And the hits just keep on coming today, the latest from the Washington Post with a bombshell report that there are intercepts where Russian officials were reportedly overheard discussing their conversations with then Sen. Jeff Sessions regarding the Trump campaign:

Sessions discussed matters related to Trump campaign with Russian ambassador, U.S. intelligence intercepts show https://t.co/a9Ke617uaw — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 21, 2017

An excerpt:

!!!! US intel intercepts show Kislyak said he and Sessions discussed "policy issues important to Moscow" https://t.co/oFHeQrXgQe pic.twitter.com/almocnGLHQ — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) July 21, 2017

Hugh Hewitt came out and said that if the allegations are true, Sessions should resign:

.@hughhewitt on WaPo's Sessions report: "If it's true, I think the Attorney General would have to resign…that is the end for AG Sessions." pic.twitter.com/dyAox8ELAp — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 21, 2017

Rep. Adam Schiff reportedly “blanched” when told of the report:

Just showed the Post/Sessions piece to Rep. Adam Schiff. He blanched, his eyes widened, and he said he couldn't comment. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 21, 2017

And libs smell blood:

If this article is true, Lyin' Jeff Sessions should, at a minimum, be indicted for the felony of perjury. He also needs to resign. https://t.co/MQPTbKfvmT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 21, 2017

He perjured himself. This is criminal. He flat out denied, under oath, that this ever took place. https://t.co/NLVTEfWXzD — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 21, 2017

Huge Bigly revelation- Wash post reports Sessions discussed matters of campaign with Russian caught on intercept https://t.co/9cyQJr0hNR — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 21, 2017

Former FBI Director James Comey did hint that there was something out there that forced Sessions to recuse. Could this be it?

Well now we know why Comey said he knew Sessions would have to recuse https://t.co/cWltCkjRAS — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 21, 2017

Remember when Comey testified that the FBI knew something non-public about Sessions that made his eventual Russiagate recusal highly likely? — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 21, 2017

Sessions denied the allegations, saying he “never met with or had any conversations with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election”:

JUST IN: US Justice Dept. releases statement on new Washington Post report about AG Sessions. The report -> https://t.co/vvFSd7gqy4 pic.twitter.com/hmJRZqSVCn — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) July 21, 2017

So, who’s behind the leak?

wonder

who

leaked

this https://t.co/7J7UB31d4M — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 21, 2017

Many, many folks think it was the White House in an effort to force Sessions out which would then make it easier for President Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, or somethng like that:

Sessions has no allies left and POTUS wants him out. I'd be very surprised if he survives much longer as AG — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 21, 2017

Sessions story is suspicious. Trump wants him fired for not recusing on Russia. Sonebody leaked intel to get him fired. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 21, 2017

Trump muses about how he wish he never appointed Sessions, AG does not take hint & resign, someone leaks info that may force AG to resign. https://t.co/OlsZHDefPK — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 22, 2017

Sessions doesn't want to stop mission: ending criminal justice reform, arresting pot smokers, taking money from people ACCUSED of crimes etc — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 22, 2017

Justice Dept has been effective at restricting justice around country, because AG is one of very few competent cabinet secretaries. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 22, 2017

But, (1) Trump doesn't care about all of that stuff (2) new AG could fire Mueller. Firing Sessions elaborate scheme to obstruct Russia probe — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 22, 2017

Sessions has no allies left and POTUS wants him out. I'd be very surprised if he survives much longer as AG — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 21, 2017

A Republican source on seeing the story wondered aloud if Trump WH purposely confirmed the story to get at Sessions. https://t.co/L6nXVnStXM — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 21, 2017

Smells like a plant to get rid of Sessions & get an AG who's not recused, no? #nofanofsessions https://t.co/VN8U1P8gUB — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) July 21, 2017

Your thoughts?

***