Senate Republican suffered a major defeat Friday night when the Senate Parliamentarian ruled that many provisions of BCRA violate the Byrd Rule — including the defunding of Planned Parenthood — which means they’ll need 60 votes to pass it, whatever it actually is when all is said and done:

JUST IN: Parliamentarian rules Dems can strike abortion restrictions and defunding Planned Parenthood from the bill

https://t.co/Bppm3kAHrC — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) July 21, 2017

Don't know how Planned Parenthood defunding passed muster in '15 but violates Byrd Rule now. But it could be fatal blow to Trumpcare. — Ed Kilgore (@ed_kilgore) July 21, 2017

This provision to defund Planned Parenthood was seen as crucial at getting conservatives in the House on board:

PP defunding was a major selling pt for pro-life conservative House members who were on the fence. It being stricken is a big blow — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 21, 2017

The abortion provisions are politically important. Many House conservatives, in particular, really care about them. — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) July 21, 2017

Full list here:

List of what Sanders says Parliamentarian has advised would violate the Byrd Rule, based in June 26 BCRA draft: pic.twitter.com/BOSagc4CcP — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) July 21, 2017

Planned Parenthood’s response:

.@PPact responds to news that defund -stuck into health bill – would violate Byrd Rule pic.twitter.com/e0YBpbfNC9 — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) July 21, 2017

Update. McConnell spox says this is just guidance:

Actually, she provided guidance, which helps inform subsequent drafts. This is guidance, not a ruling. https://t.co/ANmJTZcq98 — STEW 🇺🇸🐶 (@StewSays) July 21, 2017

If the parliamentarian's "guidance" reshapes the Senate health care bill, she's "guided" it off a cliff. #unworkable https://t.co/dkUyJuyhhH — Jonathan Weisman (@jonathanweisman) July 21, 2017

***