Senate Republican suffered a major defeat Friday night when the Senate Parliamentarian ruled that many provisions of BCRA violate the Byrd Rule — including the defunding of Planned Parenthood — which means they’ll need 60 votes to pass it, whatever it actually is when all is said and done:
JUST IN: Parliamentarian rules Dems can strike abortion restrictions and defunding Planned Parenthood from the bill
Don't know how Planned Parenthood defunding passed muster in '15 but violates Byrd Rule now. But it could be fatal blow to Trumpcare.
This provision to defund Planned Parenthood was seen as crucial at getting conservatives in the House on board:
PP defunding was a major selling pt for pro-life conservative House members who were on the fence. It being stricken is a big blow
The abortion provisions are politically important. Many House conservatives, in particular, really care about them.
Full list here:
List of what Sanders says Parliamentarian has advised would violate the Byrd Rule, based in June 26 BCRA draft: pic.twitter.com/BOSagc4CcP
Planned Parenthood’s response:
.@PPact responds to news that defund -stuck into health bill – would violate Byrd Rule pic.twitter.com/e0YBpbfNC9
Update. McConnell spox says this is just guidance:
Actually, she provided guidance, which helps inform subsequent drafts. This is guidance, not a ruling. https://t.co/ANmJTZcq98
If the parliamentarian's "guidance" reshapes the Senate health care bill, she's "guided" it off a cliff. #unworkable https://t.co/dkUyJuyhhH
