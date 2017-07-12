Someone get Bill Nye a dictionary:
"Science is the belief you can solve the problem." —@BillNye #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/JrNUoQaGIk
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 10, 2017
Yeah, that’s not how Merriam-Webster defines it. Nor anyone else, for that matter:
I'm sorry — science is a "belief?" Like the Easter Bunny? @BillNye https://t.co/oHA9BlizK1
— Yes, Nick $earcy! (@yesnicksearcy) July 12, 2017
Apropos of a parallel debate going on, this statement is (bad) philosophy, not science. https://t.co/B2viKqu5Hw
— Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) July 12, 2017
.@BillNye You believe the problem can be solved by jailing people who disagree with you. https://t.co/l4ACrPoiaL
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 12, 2017
“Science is political.” – also @BillNye.
I don’t think he knows what science is. https://t.co/l4ACrPoiaL
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 12, 2017
No, science is about understanding. Nye is an engineer; that's why he thinks like this. It's not science. https://t.co/oYYbnfuR0G
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 12, 2017
That's odd, because I thought science was based on evidence…Then again, you aren't a scientist, so… https://t.co/0rIFLsz2xb
— Enrico Pallazzo (@Pqlyur1) July 12, 2017
But does it matter what definition you use as long as you love science?
I fucking love science. I don't know what it is, but I fucking love it. SCIENCE! https://t.co/MWzlAI1Xzx
— neontaster (@neontaster) July 12, 2017
Heh.
***
Related:
NYT headline has Dems sounding LOUD ‘climate change’ alarm (just one problem) https://t.co/G49tjIL9Jn
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 12, 2017