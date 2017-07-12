Well, this is somewhat unexpected.

Eric Holder and Sally Yates have signed a bipartisan letter in support of President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Christopher Wray:

Eric Holder signed letter from former U.S. Attorneys backing nomination of Christopher Wray as FBI director https://t.co/8MXgsZ5Uzl pic.twitter.com/D70PtL7knC — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 12, 2017

So did Sally Yates and a number of other former U.S. Attorneys nominated by Clinton and Obama. https://t.co/wtvi7HWYr7 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 12, 2017

You can read the entire letter here.

Wray’s confirmation hearing is underway … stay tuned.

Reminder: Christopher Wray, Trump's FBI director nominee, will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee today for his confirmation hearing. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 12, 2017

