Well, this is somewhat unexpected.
Eric Holder and Sally Yates have signed a bipartisan letter in support of President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Christopher Wray:
Eric Holder signed letter from former U.S. Attorneys backing nomination of Christopher Wray as FBI director https://t.co/8MXgsZ5Uzl pic.twitter.com/D70PtL7knC
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 12, 2017
So did Sally Yates and a number of other former U.S. Attorneys nominated by Clinton and Obama. https://t.co/wtvi7HWYr7
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 12, 2017
You can read the entire letter here.
Wray’s confirmation hearing is underway … stay tuned.
Reminder: Christopher Wray, Trump's FBI director nominee, will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee today for his confirmation hearing.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 12, 2017
