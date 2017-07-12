When Salena Zito says to RT something, it gets our attention…

…and we were not disappointed. What a powerful message from NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill on the lack of outrage over the death of Officer Miosotis Familia:

Trending

Wow.

And the message was well received:

As far as outrage goes, Officer Familia’s brother and sister officers are plenty pissed. Here’s how they greeted Mayor Bill de Blasio at the funeral:

Hey, maybe going to the anti-Trump riot at the G20 wasn’t such a good idea?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioMiosotis FamiliaNYPD