When Salena Zito says to RT something, it gets our attention…

I cannot RT this enough–you all want to give me a hand please? https://t.co/eL8FmDqy2c — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) July 12, 2017

…and we were not disappointed. What a powerful message from NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill on the lack of outrage over the death of Officer Miosotis Familia:

NYPD Police Commissioner is applauded at slain cop's funeral: “Where are the demonstrations for this single mom…why is there no outrage?” pic.twitter.com/11fTjy38Du — ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2017

And the message was well received:

A long standing ovation after NYPD Commissioner O'Neill asks this question: https://t.co/kwLHsknkjE — Sarah Ryley (@MissRyley) July 12, 2017

As far as outrage goes, Officer Familia’s brother and sister officers are plenty pissed. Here’s how they greeted Mayor Bill de Blasio at the funeral:

NYPD officers turn their backs to Mayor Bill de Blasio at funeral for Officer Miosotis Familia pic.twitter.com/dTCGHX2pmd — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 12, 2017

Hey, maybe going to the anti-Trump riot at the G20 wasn’t such a good idea?