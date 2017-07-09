Yes, people like magazines about guns … deal with it:

Grocery store magazine section, Branson, MO pic.twitter.com/0HPU81L4tU — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 9, 2017

Oh, some of the replies to this are just too much:

This is the side of America that scares me to death. As a parent. It makes me wish I didn't live in this country. — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) July 9, 2017

It’s a sign of “insanity,” too:

Insanity. There is no other explanation. https://t.co/hyazYSgQ9k — Not On My Watch (@NotOnMyWatch9) July 9, 2017

And whatever this means:

What kinda vampire ducks and zombie deer they got out there in Missouri? https://t.co/gFCzCVdOMO — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 9, 2017

They even don’t like the tagline on Survivor’s Edge magazine which seems to offer tips on how to survive global warming:

Tagline: "Learn or burn" — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) July 9, 2017

And reading makes it a “sick society”:

This is a sick society. “@sarahkendzior: Grocery store magazine section, Branson, MO pic.twitter.com/7DUaCRaZHy” — Mr_Spock (@Mr_Spock) July 9, 2017

Although not everything in Missouri (or other states that like firearms) is bad:

I think we are fast becoming two countries that may not be reconcilable. — Karla McPherson (@MintSpringQuilt) July 9, 2017

Not true. This is one slice of life in a complex place. I'm in Branson on vacation and there's a lot to like about it. EVERY place is a mix. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 9, 2017

I was recently in Bozeman, where you will find the same love of assault weapons. Bozeman is an amazing place. Sarah's right: it's all a mix. — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) July 9, 2017

Although not everyone is on board with “it’s all a mix”:

…since it seems people have trouble remembering …the Civil War "was a mix " … — Kilo Charlie (@KiloCharlie237) July 9, 2017

Remember conservatives, they hate you for what you like:

Oh noooo not magazines!!! Lol! Put your big girl pants on and quit looking for shit to be bothered by. #gunsense https://t.co/1gUo97sz4n — Michael (@MDBishop82) July 9, 2017

Look at the disdain in this thread for non-coastals. https://t.co/38SiBTAvki — PermianMod2 (@pvrgist2) July 9, 2017

