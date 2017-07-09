The reaction from the MSM to the big NYT scoop we told you about earlier on Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-connected lawyer is about as expected. Here’s Chuck Todd, for example:
What POTUS' son admits to in this statement is jaw dropping in and of itself. https://t.co/L9QhnQ8s8f
— Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 9, 2017
But … is there an actual crime here?
Jaw dropping that he met with someone who promised damaging info on the opponent? Yes, I'm sure this is unprecedented in political history https://t.co/ExwKn9w71k
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 9, 2017
Help me out here: so it's illegal for Trump Jr to listen to intel from a lawyer because she's Russian? Where is that law written?
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 9, 2017
And don’t all campaigns do this?
I guess "Trump Campaign Team Legally Met with Someone Offering Opposition Research Like Every Other Campaign in History" isn't as sexy. https://t.co/VVwhZJ70qM
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 9, 2017
Anyway, here’s a suggestion the media might want to take up going forward:
Suggestion to media: Figure out what exactly would be illegal in the collusion cases and zero in on that.
— Avi Woolf, Elitist🌍 (@AviWoolf) July 9, 2017
Nah! That won’t happen:
This tweet makes way too much to sense. It will thus never happen. https://t.co/ElyF7oEY1Y
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 9, 2017
LOL! This one simple step would end about 95% or more of the media stories and endless tweets on this subject. https://t.co/TBF8waKVVH
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 9, 2017
***
Related:
Ouch! Sunday’s New York Post cover SLAMS Bill de Blasio and his PATHETIC priorities https://t.co/yqzGXsy0lv
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 9, 2017