The reaction from the MSM to the big NYT scoop we told you about earlier on Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-connected lawyer is about as expected. Here’s Chuck Todd, for example:

What POTUS' son admits to in this statement is jaw dropping in and of itself. https://t.co/L9QhnQ8s8f — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 9, 2017

But … is there an actual crime here?

Jaw dropping that he met with someone who promised damaging info on the opponent? Yes, I'm sure this is unprecedented in political history https://t.co/ExwKn9w71k — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 9, 2017

Help me out here: so it's illegal for Trump Jr to listen to intel from a lawyer because she's Russian? Where is that law written? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 9, 2017

And don’t all campaigns do this?

I guess "Trump Campaign Team Legally Met with Someone Offering Opposition Research Like Every Other Campaign in History" isn't as sexy. https://t.co/VVwhZJ70qM — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 9, 2017

Anyway, here’s a suggestion the media might want to take up going forward:

Suggestion to media: Figure out what exactly would be illegal in the collusion cases and zero in on that. — Avi Woolf, Elitist🌍 (@AviWoolf) July 9, 2017

Nah! That won’t happen:

This tweet makes way too much to sense. It will thus never happen. https://t.co/ElyF7oEY1Y — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 9, 2017

LOL! This one simple step would end about 95% or more of the media stories and endless tweets on this subject. https://t.co/TBF8waKVVH — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 9, 2017

***

Related: