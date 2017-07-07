Do you live in Alabama and in need of a new roof? Well, then, Digital Roofing Innovations might be the company for you as they’re offering a free AR-15 with every new roof.
Here’s the ad that’s now gone viral:
Awesome.
God Bless America https://t.co/YrBBGdqXtN
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 8, 2017
Here’s more from CBS News:
“Donald Trump says, ‘Make America great again.’ I say, ‘Make America gun again,'” co-owner Zach Blenkinsopp says in the ad. “If you sign up for a new room with Digital Roofing Innovations, you are going to get you a free AR-15 rifle after we complete the roof.”
And can we take a moment to credit this entrepreneur for using social media to his advantage?
“We don’t have a huge budget right now for marketing, so what can we do that’s super cheap that might go viral and this was it,” co-owner Chris McGuire said in defense of the deal.”
Hey, even liberals can get in on this fantastic deal:
Good I'm a Liberal and I sure could use another gun🔫
— JoanofArc5.0♍ (@I_Spy_a_Russian) July 8, 2017
Smart lady.
***