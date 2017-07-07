Breaking News…

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has just ruled against Hawaii in the latest on the implementation of President Trump’s travel ban:

Breaking: 9th circuit denies Hawaii request to narrow Trump travel ban, says it doesn't have jurisdiction to act on the request — Dan Levine (@FedcourtJunkie) July 7, 2017

Both district court and the 9th Cir. have now declined to clarify SCOTUS' travel ban order. Hawaii will have to go back to SCOTUS if wants. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 7, 2017

I do believe the judges have received SCOTUS' message. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 7, 2017

JUST IN: 9th Circuit also says they can't step in in travel ban case. Grandmas, extended relatives remain barred. pic.twitter.com/Oy8XZWPz4c — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) July 7, 2017

