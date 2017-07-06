Breaking news out of Tucson, AZ via Fox 10’s Jonathan Roy:
#BREAKING: Man arrested outside @JeffFlake's Tucson office. Allegedly told staffer that liberals will solve GOP prob by getting better aim.
— jonathan roy (@JRFox10) July 6, 2017
MORE: An obvious reference to the shooing of Rep. Scalise, who was readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit this morning. Working on name/pic. https://t.co/bomceuBHMX
— jonathan roy (@JRFox10) July 6, 2017
Tell us more about how that WWE GIF will inspire violence, eh?
Another member of the violent, unhinged alt-Left visits Arizona Senator @jeffflake’s office https://t.co/yphE5nTyzw
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 6, 2017
Or maybe blame the NRA for this one?
Hey look it's the NRA again. https://t.co/ro9eMUGZMX
— Zona Red (@MikeEllisCope) July 6, 2017
Dems, you have a problem and it’s time to admit it:
More unhinged liberals https://t.co/wY43iGYMjF
— Mama Surrency (@surrency) July 6, 2017
***