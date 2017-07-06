Breaking news out of Tucson, AZ via Fox 10’s Jonathan Roy:

#BREAKING: Man arrested outside @JeffFlake's Tucson office. Allegedly told staffer that liberals will solve GOP prob by getting better aim. — jonathan roy (@JRFox10) July 6, 2017

MORE: An obvious reference to the shooing of Rep. Scalise, who was readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit this morning. Working on name/pic. https://t.co/bomceuBHMX — jonathan roy (@JRFox10) July 6, 2017

Tell us more about how that WWE GIF will inspire violence, eh?

Another member of the violent, unhinged alt-Left visits Arizona Senator @jeffflake’s office https://t.co/yphE5nTyzw — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 6, 2017

Or maybe blame the NRA for this one?

Hey look it's the NRA again. https://t.co/ro9eMUGZMX — Zona Red (@MikeEllisCope) July 6, 2017

Dems, you have a problem and it’s time to admit it:

More unhinged liberals https://t.co/wY43iGYMjF — Mama Surrency (@surrency) July 6, 2017

***