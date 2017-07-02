Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie kicked off the 4th of July long weekend with this awesome ad pledging to work to make fireworks legal if elected:

As Va. governor, I will work to make fireworks legal here so we can celebrate 4th of July in true American fashion! pic.twitter.com/xvevts5RIs — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) June 30, 2017

He’s got our vote!

If you know Virginia… and the parts that vote GOP… you'll recognize a brilliant, brilliant ad here. A+ 👍🇺🇸 https://t.co/ughQzJaTjq — John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 2, 2017

But nice try, Jeb Bush. Fireworks in Florida — where you were governor — are illegal:

Great 4th of July message from @EdWGillespie. Let freedom ring in Virginia! https://t.co/VuAQHpRL77 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) July 2, 2017

***