God Bless America. *wipes away a silent tear* #vagov #FourthOfJuly https://t.co/88P4CqxZGC
— Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) June 30, 2017
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie kicked off the 4th of July long weekend with this awesome ad pledging to work to make fireworks legal if elected:
As Va. governor, I will work to make fireworks legal here so we can celebrate 4th of July in true American fashion! pic.twitter.com/xvevts5RIs
— Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) June 30, 2017
He’s got our vote!
If you know Virginia… and the parts that vote GOP… you'll recognize a brilliant, brilliant ad here. A+ 👍🇺🇸 https://t.co/ughQzJaTjq
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 2, 2017
Endorsed. https://t.co/uviwzd35Xr
— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 30, 2017
But nice try, Jeb Bush. Fireworks in Florida — where you were governor — are illegal:
Great 4th of July message from @EdWGillespie. Let freedom ring in Virginia! https://t.co/VuAQHpRL77
— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) July 2, 2017
