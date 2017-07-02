It is waaaaaaay too early in the morning for this much stupid https://t.co/Vlnz6zfIfh
— lauren (@LilMissRightie) July 2, 2017
Trans activist Zinnia Jones has some dating advice for “straight guys”…
I don't see a problem with telling straight guys who are exclusionary of trans women partners that they should try to work through that
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
Nobody has to be with anyone they don't want, AND it's okay to have a baseline social norm of treating trans women as the women they are
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
Being exclusionary of trans women partners should be an outlier and marginal position for straight men, not some commonplace expectation
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
Oh boy. And if you have no desire to be with a trans woman? That’s “misplaced and inappropriate”:
These angry declarations that they have some absolute right to not want to be with trans women are just misplaced and inappropriate
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
Just give it a try, she says:
You have the right to be a rude asshole, to refuse to examine your own beliefs at all, but that's not something to be proud of
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
I also don't believe the blanket claim of "straight men don't want to be with someone who has a dick!"
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
There's some baseline rate for that as an actual true preference. But it's artificially inflated by social stigma and biases.
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
It's subject to the effect of *incredible* numbers of straight men who want us but refuse to ever admit to it, and cover it with transphobia
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
Turns out touching a trans woman's body or genitals is probably way less of an issue than most people think it is.
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
It's absolutely possible to work through this. It's a dick? Yes – a woman's. It's part of her body.
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
All genitals are sort of funny looking. It's just flesh. You can probably deal with it.
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017
“Deal with it.”
This is the same Zinnia Jones who claimed photos showing ISIS terrorists throwing gay people off of buildings were actually “suicide photos”:
Zinnia Jones actually thinks ISIS' executions of gay men in Syria and Iraq are actually "suicides." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8tjZa1oBUF
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 2, 2017
And the ISIS terrorists were just trying to prevent it:
I am completely appalled. This is what she actually believes–that ISIS is preventing LGBT people from committing suicide.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 2, 2017
