It is waaaaaaay too early in the morning for this much stupid https://t.co/Vlnz6zfIfh — lauren (@LilMissRightie) July 2, 2017

Trans activist Zinnia Jones has some dating advice for “straight guys”…

I don't see a problem with telling straight guys who are exclusionary of trans women partners that they should try to work through that — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

Nobody has to be with anyone they don't want, AND it's okay to have a baseline social norm of treating trans women as the women they are — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

Being exclusionary of trans women partners should be an outlier and marginal position for straight men, not some commonplace expectation — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

Oh boy. And if you have no desire to be with a trans woman? That’s “misplaced and inappropriate”:

These angry declarations that they have some absolute right to not want to be with trans women are just misplaced and inappropriate — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

Just give it a try, she says:

You have the right to be a rude asshole, to refuse to examine your own beliefs at all, but that's not something to be proud of — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

I also don't believe the blanket claim of "straight men don't want to be with someone who has a dick!" — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

There's some baseline rate for that as an actual true preference. But it's artificially inflated by social stigma and biases. — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

It's subject to the effect of *incredible* numbers of straight men who want us but refuse to ever admit to it, and cover it with transphobia — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

Turns out touching a trans woman's body or genitals is probably way less of an issue than most people think it is. — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

It's absolutely possible to work through this. It's a dick? Yes – a woman's. It's part of her body. — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

All genitals are sort of funny looking. It's just flesh. You can probably deal with it. — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) July 1, 2017

“Deal with it.”

This is the same Zinnia Jones who claimed photos showing ISIS terrorists throwing gay people off of buildings were actually “suicide photos”:

Zinnia Jones actually thinks ISIS' executions of gay men in Syria and Iraq are actually "suicides." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8tjZa1oBUF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 2, 2017

And the ISIS terrorists were just trying to prevent it:

I am completely appalled. This is what she actually believes–that ISIS is preventing LGBT people from committing suicide. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 2, 2017

***