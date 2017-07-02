you want to be stupid, you scream about Trump encouraging violence by tweeting out a video of him fake-wrestling a logo. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 2, 2017

CNN has issued a response to the video President Trump posted earlier on Sunday showing him punching out a photoshopped CNN logo:

Full statement from CNN pic.twitter.com/rpfMUex7gw — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 2, 2017

"The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary." – @SHSanders45 6/29/17 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 2, 2017

If you’re keeping score at home, political rhetoric only inspires violence if it’s a Republican saying it:

Media then: violent lefty rhetoric had nothing to do with the Scalise shooting

Media now: Trump's wrestling GIF will get journos killed. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 2, 2017

Yes, Trump's CNN tweet is dumb – but those saying it's an "incitement to violence" should meet at least one person who watches wrestling. — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) July 2, 2017

I'd argue that her saying this could just as easily….taking a stupid WWE .gif & hyperventilating over it does no one any good. https://t.co/J6H2vlptA9 — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) July 2, 2017

***

