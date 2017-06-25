One of the emerging narratives as we get ready to discuss the GOP health bill is that it will cut Medicaid spending. This narrative, however, is wrong.

Here’s the explainer from Ari Fleischer. In short, spending on Medicaid will increase under the GOP proposal but just not as much as Dems want it to:

There are NO Medicaid cuts in GOP reforms. For decades, the press has done a rotten job dealing w budget stories. Here are the numbers: — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 25, 2017

My 1st job on the Hill was in '83. The Fed gvt spent $19 billion on Medicaid that year. When I was at the WH in '01, we spent $129 billion. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 25, 2017

Today, Federal Medicaid spending is $389 billion. Under GOP reforms,it will increase to about $500 billion in 2027. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 25, 2017

With Obamacare, it goes to $624 billion in 2026. In Washington, spending always goes up. It's just a matter of now much. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 25, 2017

But why doesn't the press report ALL the numbers? They don't cover the news fully and accurately. They're biased toward conflict, not facts. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 25, 2017

Bingo.

***