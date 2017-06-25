One of the emerging narratives as we get ready to discuss the GOP health bill is that it will cut Medicaid spending. This narrative, however, is wrong.

Here’s the explainer from Ari Fleischer. In short, spending on Medicaid will increase under the GOP proposal but just not as much as Dems want it to:

Bingo.

Tags: Ari FleischerObamaCare