Tonight on CNN, Anderson Cooper blasted President Donald Trump over his “lack of interest” in Russia:

Oh really, Anderson? Where was CNN’s concern regarding President Barack Obama’s lack of interest in Russia? You know, back when they were meddling in our election:

And remember this?

Anyway, it appears President Donald Trump might have been watching CNN as he tweeted this out:

Here’s the Washington Post story he’s talking about:

What’s great is that this tweet is getting even liberals to admit Obama did nothing. Here’s Dem Congressman Ted Lieu, for example:

HAHAHA!

Also, a number of journos are saying that Trump admitted in this tweet that Russia meddled in the election. Except, Trump is probably just quoting what he saw on CNN as evidence by the tweet starting with “Just out”:

Sheesh. Have these people never read a Trump tweet before?

