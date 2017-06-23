Tonight on CNN, Anderson Cooper blasted President Donald Trump over his “lack of interest” in Russia:

"The common thread seems to be a lack of interest in the actual threat." @andersoncooper is #KeepingThemHonest https://t.co/QPIaC45MKw — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 24, 2017

Oh really, Anderson? Where was CNN’s concern regarding President Barack Obama’s lack of interest in Russia? You know, back when they were meddling in our election:

Things not said about the last president in 2012. https://t.co/x6aQA6zQEu — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2017

And remember this?

POTUS on Romney: "A few months ago, when you were asked what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia." — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 23, 2012

Anyway, it appears President Donald Trump might have been watching CNN as he tweeted this out:

Pretty certain someone is watching CNN again and it's the president of the United States — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 24, 2017

Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

Here’s the Washington Post story he’s talking about:

This piece goes into extraordinary detail about the answer to this question: https://t.co/gsQS7TTRXV https://t.co/N8tvWr7jni — Dan Petty (@danielpetty) June 24, 2017

What’s great is that this tweet is getting even liberals to admit Obama did nothing. Here’s Dem Congressman Ted Lieu, for example:

Dear @realDonaldTrump: The fact that the Obama Administration had a weak response to Russian interference does not mean you should repeat it https://t.co/JGBl66KoqQ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 24, 2017

HAHAHA!

Also, a number of journos are saying that Trump admitted in this tweet that Russia meddled in the election. Except, Trump is probably just quoting what he saw on CNN as evidence by the tweet starting with “Just out”:

A first? Trump appears to acknowledge "election meddling by Russia" in this tweet criticizing Obama https://t.co/B77Wj0LPgH — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) June 24, 2017

But you said it was all a "total hoax"!!!! https://t.co/ToTNcy8pEx — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 24, 2017

In this tweet, the President acknowledges that there was election interference by Russia in 2016 https://t.co/jY21FsbJ9N — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 24, 2017

It's pathetic that this is the way he finally admits Russia interfered in the election. Dude. You got classified briefings on it. https://t.co/jCnW2h3yG6 — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 24, 2017

Sheesh. Have these people never read a Trump tweet before?

