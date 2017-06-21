Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson testified this morning on the 2016 election and the DNC won’t be happy with what he said — at all!

According to Johnson, DHS offered to help the DNC once their computers were hacked but they refused the assistance:

DNC wouldnt accept DHS help after #RussiaHack last year.

"I was not pleased," Jeh Johnson testifies — Lisa Mascaro (@LisaMascaro) June 21, 2017

Jeh Johnson testifies that DNC refused help of Homeland Security Secretary when they were hacked. "I was not pleased .." — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 21, 2017

With benefit of hindsight, Jeh Johnson, says perhaps "I should have camped out at door of the DNC." https://t.co/JvIBqyTihV — Lisa Mascaro (@LisaMascaro) June 21, 2017

He’s talking about you, Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

Yep:

As much as Jeh Johnson hearing has been on voter system hacks, it's been equally about the Dem Party's many failings last year — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) June 21, 2017

Even better, Johnson went on to blame the media prior to the election for not doing enough to promote reports out there on Russia’s desire to influence the vote:

Jeh Johnson @ House Intel says report on Russia was buried in news – "the press was focused on the release of the Access Hollywood video." — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) June 21, 2017

And the narrative that team Trump colluded with Russia on interference in the election took another hit as well:

Jeh Johnson said he had not seen evidence of Trump campaign working w/ Russia beyond what is publicly known. Watch: https://t.co/5SuwOIWHsf — Hardball (@hardball) June 21, 2017

As did the idea that Russia was able to change or alter votes in any way:

Jeh Johnson: "… the Russian government did not through any cyber intrusion alter ballots, ballot counts or reporting of election results." — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 21, 2017

But he did testify that in no uncertain terms that Russia was behind the leak at that Vladimir Putin himself ordered it:

Jeh Johnson: “It was a pretty clear case, perhaps beyond a reasonable doubt,” that Russia was behind the DNC hacks https://t.co/NKRLM2Ywkf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 21, 2017