Shot — Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut was on “Morning Joe” this morning and said that the Dem focus on Russia has been a distraction:

Transcript via Politico:

“Democrats have to be hyperfocused on an economic message that tells people that the Republican Party is all about economic growth for millionaires and billionaires and the Democratic Party is about economic growth for everybody,” Murphy (D-Conn.) told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday. “The fact that we have spent so much time talking about Russia, you know, has been a distraction from what should be the clear contrast between Democrats and the Trump agenda, which is on economics.”

And now for the chaser — A distraction led, in part, by Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut. Note that most of his appearances are on MSNBC. Will anyone at the network call him out on this BS?

Trending

And on and on and on and on.

 

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris MurphyRussiaTrump