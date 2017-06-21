Shot — Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut was on “Morning Joe” this morning and said that the Dem focus on Russia has been a distraction:

VIDEO – @ChrisMurphyCT: Russia Issue Is a Distraction that Is Hurting Democrats https://t.co/qvRMa4eri8 — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) June 21, 2017

Transcript via Politico:

“Democrats have to be hyperfocused on an economic message that tells people that the Republican Party is all about economic growth for millionaires and billionaires and the Democratic Party is about economic growth for everybody,” Murphy (D-Conn.) told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday. “The fact that we have spent so much time talking about Russia, you know, has been a distraction from what should be the clear contrast between Democrats and the Trump agenda, which is on economics.”

And now for the chaser — A distraction led, in part, by Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut. Note that most of his appearances are on MSNBC. Will anyone at the network call him out on this BS?

Four direct engagements w Syria/Iran/Russia in 45 days. Trump is quietly starting a new war that Congress has not declared. Red alert. 🚨 https://t.co/D4MKPLXFTS — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 19, 2017

Real risk that one morning u will wake up and U.S. will be at war in Syria w Iran/Russia/Assad. With no war authorization or public debate. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 11, 2017

Tune in to @MSNBC at 6:30 ET. I'll be on @Morning_Joe talking about Trump, our allies & Russia. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 7, 2017

Going live on @allinwithchris soon to discuss the ongoing investigation into Trump's ties to Russia. Tune in to watch at 8 ET on @MSNBC — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 23, 2017

About to go live on @MSNBC with @KatyTurNBC to talk about the Trump/Russia investigation and more. Tune in to watch at 5:20 ET — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 18, 2017

I'm on @Morning_Joe talking about the appointment of a special prosecutor & what it means for the Russia investigation. Watch live on @MSNBC — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 18, 2017

I'm talking about national security, Russia, and Trump with @AdamSchiffCA at #CAPIdeas right now. Watch live: https://t.co/6hmx8pa5Nb — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 16, 2017

Headed to #CAPIdeas. I'll be talking about Trump, Russia & nat'l security at 11am w @AdamSchiffCA. Watch live here: https://t.co/6hmx8pa5Nb — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 16, 2017

Just so happens I'm on stage tomorrow at #CAPIdeas to talk Trump and Russia. @AdamSchiffCA joining. Should be interesting… — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 16, 2017

Law firm @POTUS used to show he has no ties to Russia was named Russia Law Firm of the Year for their extensive ties to Russia. Unreal. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 12, 2017

Happening now: I'm on @Morning_Joe talking about Trump and #Russia. Turn on @MSNBC to watch live — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 13, 2017

Happeing now: I'm on @allinwithchris talking about the need to get to the bottom of Trump's ties to #Russia. Watch live on @MSNBC — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 31, 2017

Going live at 8:00 ET to talk with @chrislhayes about Trump's ties to #Russia. Tune in to watch soon on @MSNBC — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 30, 2017

Getting ready to go live on @hardball to talk about the need to thoroughly investigate Trump's ties to #Russia. Watch soon on @MSNBC — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 29, 2017

And on and on and on and on.