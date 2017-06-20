Shot. Conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch is calling on Republicans to vote for Jon Ossoff in today’s special election in the GA-06:

For the sake of the Republican party please vote @ossoff in Georgia. We need to rebel against this traitor who sold our party to Putin xx https://t.co/avDcF44pdC — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) June 20, 2017

Chaser. Why should Republicans vote for someone who can’t even vote for himself because he doesn’t live in the GA-06?

Ossoff is the problem not the solution. He doesn't have a clue about the district. He can't even vote in that district. He's a hillary hack — BEHIND THE BADGE (@judyrademacher2) June 20, 2017

Raise your hand if you voted for Jon Ossoff. Jon, why aren't you raising your hand? Oh right… you don't even live there. #VoteYourOssoff pic.twitter.com/QrD9wN8GxE — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 20, 2017

Here’s a supercut of clips of Ossoff trying to explain where he lives:

Jon Ossoff Can’t Figure Out Where He Lives #GA06 https://t.co/cGwwXvMyD9 — Curtis Kalin (@CurtisKalin) June 20, 2017

And what’s this stuff about “our party”? Mensch is British:

If there's one thing #GA06 voters love, it's advice from a crazy Brit about how voting Democrat will save the GOP. You can't make it up. https://t.co/ZTYqLU9Xlf — Hrand Tookman (@HrandTookman) June 20, 2017

As far as Mensch’s endorsement goes, maybe that’s actually good news for Republican Karen Handel?

Ossoff has Mensch's endorsement. That's more than enough to vote for Handel. #VoteKarenHandel https://t.co/TqN8rVRr5m — Skylar Smith 👌🐸🥛 (@SMSDeplorable) June 20, 2017

***