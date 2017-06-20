Shot. Conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch is calling on Republicans to vote for Jon Ossoff in today’s special election in the GA-06:

Chaser. Why should Republicans vote for someone who can’t even vote for himself because he doesn’t live in the GA-06?

Here’s a supercut of clips of Ossoff trying to explain where he lives:

And what’s this stuff about “our party”? Mensch is British:

As far as Mensch’s endorsement goes, maybe that’s actually good news for Republican Karen Handel?

