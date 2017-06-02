It’s official! The Trump campaign announced the “Pittsburgh Not Paris” for Saturday in Washington, D.C.:

Latest Trump campaign fundraising email: The "Pittsburgh Not Paris March" is now a thing pic.twitter.com/cEmviavuq0 — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) June 2, 2017

The rally will take place in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House:

Trump's campaign has announced a "Pittsburgh, not Paris" rally at Lafayette Square across from the White House https://t.co/OlB9IjZaKj pic.twitter.com/hDbUuplQJl — POLITICO (@politico) June 2, 2017

With this added benefit:

For the Trump ethos, Lafayette Square has the added benefit of hosting a statue of Andrew Jackson. https://t.co/TptKHj60SD — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) June 2, 2017

Also set for tomorrow is the anti-Trump “March For Truth”:

When our government tries to hide the truth every day, it's time to #MarchForTruth. Find a march near you tomorrow: https://t.co/9PBO2u2Fzt pic.twitter.com/cKr8yMuKN4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 2, 2017

Will you join us June 3rd to demand an independent commission on #TrumpRussia? We deserve the truth! #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/nIWf5Hitg6 — #MarchForTruth (@MarchForTruth17) May 28, 2017

Get the popcorn as this could get entertaining.

***