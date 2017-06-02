It’s official! The Trump campaign announced the “Pittsburgh Not Paris” for Saturday in Washington, D.C.:
Latest Trump campaign fundraising email: The "Pittsburgh Not Paris March" is now a thing pic.twitter.com/cEmviavuq0
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) June 2, 2017
The rally will take place in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House:
Trump's campaign has announced a "Pittsburgh, not Paris" rally at Lafayette Square across from the White House https://t.co/OlB9IjZaKj pic.twitter.com/hDbUuplQJl
— POLITICO (@politico) June 2, 2017
With this added benefit:
For the Trump ethos, Lafayette Square has the added benefit of hosting a statue of Andrew Jackson. https://t.co/TptKHj60SD
— Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) June 2, 2017
Also set for tomorrow is the anti-Trump “March For Truth”:
When our government tries to hide the truth every day, it's time to #MarchForTruth.
Find a march near you tomorrow: https://t.co/9PBO2u2Fzt pic.twitter.com/cKr8yMuKN4
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 2, 2017
Will you join us June 3rd to demand an independent commission on #TrumpRussia? We deserve the truth! #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/nIWf5Hitg6
— #MarchForTruth (@MarchForTruth17) May 28, 2017
Get the popcorn as this could get entertaining.
