Is “Wonder Woman” really going to be an inspiration to girls everywhere?

Chelsea Clinton appears to think so. She quote-tweeted the above and added this inspirational message from the first female American in space, Sally Ride:

Sure thing, Chelsea. Go ahead and compare a cartoon superhero created by a “bondage fetishist” with a true American hero.  That makes perfect sense.

