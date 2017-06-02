Is “Wonder Woman” really going to be an inspiration to girls everywhere?

This pic right here. This is why you make movies. To inspire. pic.twitter.com/yLaaCJXl4s — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 2, 2017

Chelsea Clinton appears to think so. She quote-tweeted the above and added this inspirational message from the first female American in space, Sally Ride:

"Young girls need to see role models…so they can picture themselves doing those jobs someday. You can't be what you can't see."-Sally Ride https://t.co/c4Rm7GiErP — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 2, 2017

Sure thing, Chelsea. Go ahead and compare a cartoon superhero created by a “bondage fetishist” with a true American hero. That makes perfect sense.

