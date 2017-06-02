In an interview with the website Vulture on December 9, 2016, Kathy Griffin told everyone what her plan was for Barron Trump and it wasn’t pretty:

.@kathygriffin admitted in December that she was going after Barron Trump. Now she's crying misogyny at the direction of @LisaBloom. Moron. pic.twitter.com/UBY3ueb9Zc — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 2, 2017

Exactly. This has nothing to do with her being a woman. Or with any of these other things:

She blamed

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jr

Barron Trump

Old White Men

Tucker Carson

Her Mother (for liking Tucker Carlson) https://t.co/rmCH11U8Uv — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 2, 2017

Full article here:

To put everything into perspective this is a must read from Dec 16 even states it's ok to go after Barron an 11 y/o https://t.co/nNH5lLi3Hb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 2, 2017

