2 years on, the main lesson we've all learned from Charlie Hebdo is that destroying people's lives over jokes works
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017
Don't get me wrong, I understand the utility of the Kathy Griffin episode as a response to years unchecked PC lunacy on campus & twitter. /1
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017
As is, we're in a feedback loop where the Most Offended win, and the Most Offended is determined by the vehemence of offense-taking. /3
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017
I would much rather see Kathy Griffin keep her job & see all the campus nutjob thought police at Evergreen State, DePaul etc expelled. /4
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017
Meanwhile, we are entering a nuclear feelings war, ruled by the principle of Mutually Assured Butthurt. /5
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017
After the fallout, maybe there will be a cease-fire and we'll all agree that weaponizing outrage wasn't a good idea. Hard to see it tho. /6
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017
Modest idea: next time someone says/portrays something that offends you, spare a little anger for anybody trying to shut them up. /7
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017
And if any of this offends you, feel free to block/unfollow. I don't give a shit. /8 fin
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017
