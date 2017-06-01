Here’s Twitchy-favorite David Burge — @Iowahawkblog — with what to do next when the next Kathy Griffin comes along and does something incredibly outrageous:

2 years on, the main lesson we've all learned from Charlie Hebdo is that destroying people's lives over jokes works — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017

Don't get me wrong, I understand the utility of the Kathy Griffin episode as a response to years unchecked PC lunacy on campus & twitter. /1 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017

As is, we're in a feedback loop where the Most Offended win, and the Most Offended is determined by the vehemence of offense-taking. /3 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017

I would much rather see Kathy Griffin keep her job & see all the campus nutjob thought police at Evergreen State, DePaul etc expelled. /4 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017

Meanwhile, we are entering a nuclear feelings war, ruled by the principle of Mutually Assured Butthurt. /5 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017

After the fallout, maybe there will be a cease-fire and we'll all agree that weaponizing outrage wasn't a good idea. Hard to see it tho. /6 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017

Modest idea: next time someone says/portrays something that offends you, spare a little anger for anybody trying to shut them up. /7 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017

And if any of this offends you, feel free to block/unfollow. I don't give a shit. /8 fin — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 1, 2017

