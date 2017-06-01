Heh, well-played @foxandfriends, well-played https://t.co/LvbKPCH2F0
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 1, 2017
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Fox News has put together a comprehensive list of the 25 things Hillary Clinton has — so far — blamed for her embarrassing loss to Donald Trump. They are…
A list of everyone and everything Hillary Clinton has blamed her election loss on (via @AmericaNewsroom @FoxNewsResearch ) pic.twitter.com/JbecLrkoKY
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 1, 2017
Which one is your favorite? Ours is the one she left off:
Odd, I don't see the #1 reason on the list??? https://t.co/oItJUoVECY
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 1, 2017
Nope. Not on the list.
And we’re sure to add these in the coming days, right? Climate change:
Next up: Climate change. https://t.co/XbAlgK9G5L
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 1, 2017
And blame Bush!
It's Bush's fault……..😂 https://t.co/gyLcQMpcLs
— OneHappyDeplorable (@Kathieko) June 1, 2017
***
Related:
‘Blame YOURSELF’: Julian Assange calls out Hillary for pathetically blaming her 2016 loss on WikiLeaks https://t.co/exC5gnI0Am
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 1, 2017
‘F*cking bullsh*t’: DNC exec Andrew Therriault blasts Hillary for blaming them then deletes tweets https://t.co/AWzNA2VvQs
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 1, 2017