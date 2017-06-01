HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Fox News has put together a comprehensive list of the 25 things Hillary Clinton has — so far — blamed for her embarrassing loss to Donald Trump. They are…

Which one is your favorite? Ours is the one she left off:

Trending

Nope. Not on the list.

And we’re sure to add these in the coming days, right? Climate change:

And blame Bush!

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHillary Clinton