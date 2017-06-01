HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Fox News has put together a comprehensive list of the 25 things Hillary Clinton has — so far — blamed for her embarrassing loss to Donald Trump. They are…

A list of everyone and everything Hillary Clinton has blamed her election loss on (via @AmericaNewsroom @FoxNewsResearch ) pic.twitter.com/JbecLrkoKY — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 1, 2017

Which one is your favorite? Ours is the one she left off:

Odd, I don't see the #1 reason on the list??? https://t.co/oItJUoVECY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 1, 2017

Nope. Not on the list.

And we’re sure to add these in the coming days, right? Climate change:

And blame Bush!

