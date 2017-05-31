In a series of early morning tweets on Wednesday, President Donald Trump blasted House Democrats for postponing a hearing with former Trump campaign aid Carter Page:

The quote below on James Comey and John Brennan is from Page’s statement:

Fox News reported on Tuesday that despite Page’s desire to testify, Dems put that on hold:

Fox & Friends covered Page’s statement on-air this morning:

But rather than ask Dems why they cancelled a hearing they were begging for, the media and libs are attacking Trump:

Exit question: Why do so many members of the media not care that Dems don’t want to hear what Page has to say under oath?

