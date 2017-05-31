In a series of early morning tweets on Wednesday, President Donald Trump blasted House Democrats for postponing a hearing with former Trump campaign aid Carter Page:
So now it is reported that the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia, don't want him to testify. He blows away their….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
The quote below on James Comey and John Brennan is from Page’s statement:
…case against him & now wants to clear his name by showing "the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan…" Witch Hunt!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Fox News reported on Tuesday that despite Page’s desire to testify, Dems put that on hold:
Colleague Catherine Herridge rpts source familiar w/Carter Page testimony to Hse Intel cmte postponed indefinitely at request of Democrats
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 30, 2017
Fox & Friends covered Page’s statement on-air this morning:
Carter Page testimony reportedly postponed indefinitely at the request of Democrats pic.twitter.com/tlKNuCJNkb
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 31, 2017
But rather than ask Dems why they cancelled a hearing they were begging for, the media and libs are attacking Trump:
President longing for credibility contest pitting, on one side, Carter Page and, on the other, James Comey and John Brennan https://t.co/NaylK3CMVE
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 31, 2017
Carter Page v. James Comey + John Brennan. Who ya got?
— Michael B Kelley (@MichaelBKelley) May 31, 2017
Of course in Trump's world Carter Page has more credibility than John Brennan. https://t.co/uSQBRZc0SF
— Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) May 31, 2017
So now Trump is embracing/defending Carter Page agst Comey and Brennan based on quotes no one seems to have heard. Possibly Page for CoS?
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 31, 2017
Exit question: Why do so many members of the media not care that Dems don’t want to hear what Page has to say under oath?
***