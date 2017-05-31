In a series of early morning tweets on Wednesday, President Donald Trump blasted House Democrats for postponing a hearing with former Trump campaign aid Carter Page:

So now it is reported that the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia, don't want him to testify. He blows away their…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The quote below on James Comey and John Brennan is from Page’s statement:

…case against him & now wants to clear his name by showing "the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan…" Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Fox News reported on Tuesday that despite Page’s desire to testify, Dems put that on hold:

Colleague Catherine Herridge rpts source familiar w/Carter Page testimony to Hse Intel cmte postponed indefinitely at request of Democrats — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 30, 2017

Fox & Friends covered Page’s statement on-air this morning:

Carter Page testimony reportedly postponed indefinitely at the request of Democrats pic.twitter.com/tlKNuCJNkb — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 31, 2017

But rather than ask Dems why they cancelled a hearing they were begging for, the media and libs are attacking Trump:

President longing for credibility contest pitting, on one side, Carter Page and, on the other, James Comey and John Brennan https://t.co/NaylK3CMVE — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 31, 2017

Carter Page v. James Comey + John Brennan. Who ya got? — Michael B Kelley (@MichaelBKelley) May 31, 2017

Of course in Trump's world Carter Page has more credibility than John Brennan. https://t.co/uSQBRZc0SF — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) May 31, 2017

So now Trump is embracing/defending Carter Page agst Comey and Brennan based on quotes no one seems to have heard. Possibly Page for CoS? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 31, 2017

Exit question: Why do so many members of the media not care that Dems don’t want to hear what Page has to say under oath?

