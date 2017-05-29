Remember that handshake we told you about between Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron?

Well, it appears to be worse than first reported. Macron considered the handshake as a “moment of truth” and bragged about how he did it on purpose to put the U.S. on notice:

France's Macron says handshake showdown with Trump was "a moment of truth" _ designed to show that he's no pushover: https://t.co/q5TthGzGrE — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 28, 2017

How sad for France that this was one of the country’s greatest victories in the past 50 years:

This is the most femme thing in the history of liberalism. https://t.co/Rs0IPcvEDj — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 28, 2017

This is just like Napoleon at Austerlitz. https://t.co/garlNVrioU — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) May 28, 2017

Macro said this as he was wearing a thong and getting horny for Trudeau https://t.co/d0h4esBYjW — Chelsea's Resumé (@EF517_V2) May 28, 2017

Pretty sure when you alpha someone the cool thing is to not say anything — not let people know you planned it in great detail. https://t.co/oZF7jjytFC — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 28, 2017

And get the popcorn for their next meeting?

PREDICTION: Next time, Trump will bone crush Macron until his hand breaks… https://t.co/BOceUP36Dl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 28, 2017

As for how the handshake was reported here in America by libs, maybe it’s time for a correction as it was the Frenchie who needs psychological help:

‘He is trying too hard’: Psychologists sound off on Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ handshake https://t.co/eCsBTeTk5C pic.twitter.com/nxvhMuyIa9 — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 28, 2017

