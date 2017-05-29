Remember that handshake we told you about between Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron?

Well, it appears to be worse than first reported. Macron considered the handshake as a  “moment of truth” and bragged about how he did it on purpose to put the U.S. on notice:

How sad for France that this was one of the country’s greatest victories in the past 50 years:

And get the popcorn for their next meeting?

As for how the handshake was reported here in America by libs, maybe it’s time for a correction as it was the Frenchie who needs psychological help:

