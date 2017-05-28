Apparently a bunch of 8th graders from New Jersey declined a chance to get photographed with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan during their school trip to Washington, D.C.:
Attn people of Janesville, WI: Half of an 8th grade class from NJ refused to be photographed with @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/HhxeFMuR4B
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) May 28, 2017
Raw Story covered it here:
‘I don’t want to be associated with him’: 100 eighth graders refuse to pose with Paul Ryan during DC trip https://t.co/PMYLgRKnOG pic.twitter.com/XoJHiCY8WM
— Raw Story (@RawStory) May 28, 2017
We get this libs like this sort of thing, but here’s a different take from Politico’s Julia Ioffe, an immigrant from Russia:
This isn't good, btw. Reminds me of Russia, where politics so vicious and polarized, that kids pick it up, too. It's not very healthy.
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 28, 2017
But like we said, libs love it:
lets keep this up america
lets SHAME them out of office
NO RESPECT FOR TRUMP AND HIS POSSE OF PATHETIC FOLLOWERS #notrump https://t.co/GmNlgSXCKd
— ROSIE (@Rosie) May 28, 2017
::fist pump:: https://t.co/MKMBS53fz1
— Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) May 28, 2017
Even the younger generation knows Ryan is bad news. I would like to feel sorry for Ryan, I just don't. #Impeachtrump #PutinsPuppet https://t.co/cIruoxhSn2
— !boi (@Exclamationboi) May 28, 2017
Not all heroes wear capes… some even have acne. https://t.co/oK6UlL2YfZ
— White Is A Construct (@CurseYouKhan) May 28, 2017
These eighth graders understand more than our media, it seems. https://t.co/LQNqtnTNY7
— J.H. Swanson (@jh_swanson) May 28, 2017
So… the math is: 100 8th graders have more integrity than the entire House of Reps. https://t.co/EY2TLm9ib6
— Maggie Savarino (@maggiesavarino) May 28, 2017
And as for Paul Ryan, did he even notice? Here’s the image he shared on his Instagram account:
These kids will have a memory to cherish forever. Those other kids? Hahaha!
***