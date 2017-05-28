Apparently a bunch of 8th graders from New Jersey declined a chance to get photographed with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan during their school trip to Washington, D.C.:

Attn people of Janesville, WI: Half of an 8th grade class from NJ refused to be photographed with @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/HhxeFMuR4B — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) May 28, 2017

‘I don’t want to be associated with him’: 100 eighth graders refuse to pose with Paul Ryan during DC trip https://t.co/PMYLgRKnOG pic.twitter.com/XoJHiCY8WM — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 28, 2017

We get this libs like this sort of thing, but here’s a different take from Politico’s Julia Ioffe, an immigrant from Russia:

This isn't good, btw. Reminds me of Russia, where politics so vicious and polarized, that kids pick it up, too. It's not very healthy. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 28, 2017

But like we said, libs love it:

lets keep this up america

lets SHAME them out of office

NO RESPECT FOR TRUMP AND HIS POSSE OF PATHETIC FOLLOWERS #notrump https://t.co/GmNlgSXCKd — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 28, 2017

Even the younger generation knows Ryan is bad news. I would like to feel sorry for Ryan, I just don't. #Impeachtrump #PutinsPuppet https://t.co/cIruoxhSn2 — !boi (@Exclamationboi) May 28, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes… some even have acne. https://t.co/oK6UlL2YfZ — White Is A Construct (@CurseYouKhan) May 28, 2017

These eighth graders understand more than our media, it seems. https://t.co/LQNqtnTNY7 — J.H. Swanson (@jh_swanson) May 28, 2017

So… the math is: 100 8th graders have more integrity than the entire House of Reps. https://t.co/EY2TLm9ib6 — Maggie Savarino (@maggiesavarino) May 28, 2017

And as for Paul Ryan, did he even notice? Here’s the image he shared on his Instagram account:

Got that #FridayFeeling 👊 A post shared by Speaker Paul Ryan (@speakerryan) on May 26, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

These kids will have a memory to cherish forever. Those other kids? Hahaha!

