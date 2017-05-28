Apparently a bunch of 8th graders from New Jersey declined a chance to get photographed with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan during their school trip to Washington, D.C.:

Raw Story covered it here:

We get this libs like this sort of thing, but here’s a different take from Politico’s Julia Ioffe, an immigrant from Russia:

Trending

But like we said, libs love it:

And as for Paul Ryan, did he even notice? Here’s the image he shared on his Instagram account:

Got that #FridayFeeling 👊

A post shared by Speaker Paul Ryan (@speakerryan) on

These kids will have a memory to cherish forever. Those other kids? Hahaha!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Paul Ryan