QUOTE OF THE YEAR: Conservatives are fist pumping over the latest from James Mattis; It is PERFECTION!
During an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning, Secretary of Defense James Mattis was asked, “What keeps you awake at night?” His answer: “Nothing, I keep other people awake at night.”
Boom. Video here:
Needless to say, conservatives were pretty happy with the quote:
Pretty much.
***