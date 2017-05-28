QUOTE OF THE YEAR: Conservatives are fist pumping over the latest from James Mattis; It is PERFECTION!

Posted at 6:41 pm on May 28, 2017 by Greg P.

During an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning, Secretary of Defense James Mattis was asked, “What keeps you awake at night?” His answer: “Nothing, I keep other people awake at night.”

Boom. Video here:

Needless to say, conservatives were pretty happy with the quote:

Pretty much.

***

